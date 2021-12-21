GANT: Court Rules Search Warrant Unconstitutional in 2018 Child Porn Case, Vacates Sentence

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – A state Superior Court panel recently ruled a search warrant executed as part of a Clearfield County child pornography investigation in 2018 was unconstitutional.

The panel was comprised of three judges: Daniel D. McCaffery and Megan King, who were in concurrence, and Maria McLaughlin, who issued a dissenting memorandum statement.

Dennis P. Hudgens, 65, was found guilty of 50 counts of felony possession of child pornography and criminal conspiracy after a jury trial in August of 2019.

He was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to 30 to 60 years in state prison Nov. 19, 2019. The Superior Court has also ordered Hudgens’ 30-year minimum sentence be vacated.

According to court documents, the investigation began in October of 2018 after state police obtained child pornography from a file-sharing site.

A search warrant was subsequently obtained for the IP address possessing the file in Frenchville, which was found to be the residence of Hudgens’ co-defendant, Anthony Terrizzi.

The warrant obtained and executed on Dec. 20, 2018, was to “search the property for all computer hardware and software, cellular phones, tablets and storage devices.”

While on-scene, troopers discovered Hudgens’ tent about 20 yards from Terrizzi’s residence. Hudgens was patted down prior to an interview and troopers discovered an SD card in his pants pocket.

The warrant resulted in the discovery of thousands of images and videos containing child pornography and the arrests of Terrizzi and Hudgens.

Hudgens’ attorney filed a pre-trial motion on July 22, 2019, to suppress the search warrant and the search of his tent and body. That motion was denied.

Hudgens has since appealed from the judgment of his sentence, arguing the search warrant wrongly gave state troopers the authority to search “all persons present.”

“Because the trial court erred in denying suppression, we reverse the suppression order and vacate the judgment of sentence,” McCaffery wrote in his majority opinion.

“We hold the search warrant’s ‘all persons present’ clause was unconstitutional because the warrant lacked particularized facts to justify a search of ‘all persons present.’

“The search of (the) appellant (Hudgens) and his tent was improper.” But prosecutors countered with the argument that “all persons present” warrants have been upheld in drug investigations.

Prosecutors indicated that the basis of the warrant was child pornography being uploaded at the IP address associated with the residence

“This creates a direct nexus between all of the people present and the probable cause for the warrant.”

Police, according to the majority opinion, only had evidence of one, two-month-old child pornography upload prior to their search in December of 2018.

“Further, there is no indication that (Hudgens) was present in the house when the upload that initiated this investigation was made …,” McCaffery wrote.

He also said there’s no indication that Hudgens had access to the Internet, such that the IP address associated with the upload should have been associated with his tent in any way.

“Thus, there is no nexus between the tent and the purpose of this investigation,” McCaffery concluded.

McLaughlin dissented, stating “I believe that the trial court did not abuse its discretion when it denied Hudgens’ motion to suppress the results of the search he underwent.

“Unlike the majority, I would find that the warrant was valid, and therefore, the search did not violate Hudgens’ constitutional rights. I would affirm the trial court’s denial of Hudgens’ motion to suppress.”

“This court set forth Pennsylvania’s well-established law concerning ‘all persons present’ warrants in Commonwealth v. Hawkins,” McLaughlin wrote.

“There we held that although ‘all persons present’ warrants are generally disfavored, they are constitutional if based on a sufficient nexus between the person to be searched, the location and the original activity suspected.”

McLaughlin believes that the majority has expanded the requirements necessary for issuance and approval of an “all persons present” warrant.

“Pennsylvania law does not require a finding that the illegal activity so permeate the location that persons not involved would find it noxious to linger there, nor even that the location be dedicated to the illegal activity.”

Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers said he is challenging the Superior Court ruling and it will undergo a review.

