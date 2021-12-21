Who’s Hiring in Clarion County

A look at which local companies are hiring in Clarion County and surrounding areas.

Temporary Long-Term Chemistry Teacher

Clarion-Area School District

Clarion-Area School District is currently accepting applications for a Temporary Long-Term Chemistry Teacher.

This is a temporary full-time position starting mid-January 2022.

Certification in Secondary Education Chemistry required.

Send letter of interest, resume, PA Standard Application, Act 34, 151, 114, and 168 clearances, copy of certificate, transcripts, and three letters of recommendation to:

Dr. Joseph Carrico, Superintendent

Clarion Area School District

221 Liberty Street

Clarion, PA 16214

E.O.E.

The deadline for submissions is January 6th, 2022.





Forensic Liaison

County of Clarion

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 17, 2021

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatients at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital, or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Administratively case manage Clarion County residents who are forensically involved with MH/DD services Attend Mental Health Review Officer hearings (MHRO) as a Clarion County representative Attend treatment team meetings in person or over the phone for those that are hospitalized or in treatment facilities Assist with gathering information and required reports for admission to the LTSR Work closely with the LTSR staff with treatment planning and discharge coordination Assist the DD Program with forensically involved individuals Assist with the process of applying for Competency Evaluations and Restoration Complete follow–up meetings with those being discharged from correction centers and treatment facilities Make referrals to the Base Service Unit (BSU) and other community support programs when appropriate Assist with employment, mental health treatment, medical treatment, food, clothing, transportation and housing and any other Social Determinants of Health needs Communicate with the Dept. of Corrections (DOC) to ensure mental health service follow up upon release Provide liaison services to the Courts, District Attorney, Probation, Public Defender, private attorneys, corrections, law enforcement and the BSU Coordinate, schedule and attend meetings, trainings and works sessions as needed

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required Proficient with computer programs Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions Travels periodically to other work sites as needed

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and one year of mental health, criminal justice, or case management experience.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions Must possess effective oral and written communication skills Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers, and others Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies Must possess ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed Must possess ability to learn county, state and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality regarding client information and records Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources Administration Building

Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 • By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 31, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Clerk Typist II

County of Clarion

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Clerk Typist II.

POSITION: Clerk Typist II, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $21,840.00 annually (starting rate)

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: December 17, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December31, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

This is moderately complex clerical work involving the typing and processing of documents in a variety of functions. An employee in this class performs clerical work of moderate complexity which requires the utilization of typing skills and the processing of a variety of documents which include the verification of information, performing arithmetic calculations, coding, and assisting the public in completing governmental forms. Work involves the skilled typing of correspondence, reports, transactions, transmittals, and similar documents as part of the clerical documents processing of an office or functional activity. Work may involve the skilled utilization of specialized equipment such as magnetic and mass storage typewriters, computer scopes, or similar equipment where the input is through a typewriter console. Work involves the responsibility for a significant aspect of a work process, an involved single office activity that is production or control-oriented, or other multiple activities that are comparable in scope and complexity. Work may involve providing secretarial services to one or more individuals in those cases where management has determined that shorthand skills are not required. Work may involve providing training and guidance to new employees and fulfilling a lead worker role for routine clerical operations. Work is subject to periodic changes in operating procedures and requires some adaptability to shifts in work schedule. Employees work with considerable independence within standard operating procedures; however, detailed supervisory guidance and review is received for new or unusual situations and changes in operating procedures and policies.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Types letters, reports, memos, and a variety of other documents from handwritten, draft, oral instructions, or original source documents. Files and maintains open and closed charts, supplementary materials and lists related to charts. Maintains department archive room. Assists with purging. Proofreads all materials to ensure that information is grammatically correct, complete and in compliance with agency, department and county policies and procedures. Sorts and delivers incoming mail. Maintains correspondence per department requirements. Answers telephone and transfers calls. Takes messages as required. Answers routine questions regarding Human Service programs. Makes bulk copies and faxes as needed. Greets and assists general public by taking or providing information, directing them to proper locations and informing staff of their appointments. Prepares and processes required department documents, forms, newsletters and/or reports as required. Updates information on databases and record sheets and reconciles reports as needed. Operates basic office equipment as needed. Compiles data within department for data collection and reports. Updates various lists within the department. Assists department staff with special projects and assignments as requested. Logs and submits correspondence related to child/elder abuse investigations. Enters data on spreadsheets to track departmental tasks. Determines supply needs; keeps record of inventory and prepares supply requisitions.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends meetings and/or training sessions as required. Delivers mail/legal/agency papers to the Courthouse or other County offices; occasionally performs errands as needed to carry out essential job duties. Performs other job-related duties as required.

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Receives instructions and supervision from Human Services Clerical Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate office space, lighting, and ventilation, but subject to fluctuations in temperatures. Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions. Below normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing and walking and occasional periods of bending, twisting, stooping, reaching as necessary to carry out essential job duties. Dexterity requirements range from coordinated movements of fingers/hands for typewriter and computer, to simple dexterity of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stresses of the position and the work environment. Must be able to move frequently throughout the workday as needed to carry out essential job duties. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING- Six months experience as Clerk Typist 1; or High School diploma or equivalency plus some demonstrated business/clerical and computer knowledge. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid driver’s license.

B. WORK EXPERIENCE- Two years of clerical work experience in an office environment, county government, or court system that includes data entry, report generation/reconciliation, and record-keeping; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise.

C. CLEARANCES-

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential functions of the job. Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with clients, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and ability to apply same to essential duties of the job. Must possess knowledge and ability to practice current and accurate usage of grammar, spelling, and filing procedures. Must possess the ability to learn assigned clerical tasks and adhere to prescribed departmental procedures. Must possess the ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed. Must possess the ability to learn county and legal rules, procedures, and practices as necessary within the department. Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality. Must possess the ability to be able to handle a variety of clerical duties and switch from one to another throughout the workday. Ability to understand and follow oral and written instructions which explain multifaceted procedures. Ability to perform within processing procedures that involve an understanding of multiple aspects and application of varied standards. Ability to proofread information for conformance with a prescribed pattern or form, to assure adherence to clerical office methods, or for compliance with specific administrative or procedural rules. Ability to transfer information and present it in a modified form according to rules and procedures. Ability to collect and organize material for reports by determining what available information should be included and presenting the information in a prescribed, organized format. Ability to compose straightforward informational correspondence such as transmittals or acknowledgments in reply to requests or questions on the work process or related information. Ability to perform basic arithmetic calculations such as the adding and subtracting of whole numbers and decimals; and multiplying and dividing by one-digit whole number or decimal multipliers and divisors. Ability to instruct and advise clerical employees on the methods and procedures used in the work area. Ability to organize work and develop effective work methods in an area that involves variable phases of different techniques and procedures. Ability to make duty-oriented decisions on the basis of well-defined standards and precedents. Ability to operate office and mail processing machines such as the adding machine, photocopier, postage meter, and addressograph; and instruct others on their use.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which Clarion County is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Friday, December 31, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Service Coordinator II

County of Venango

Venango County is currently accepting applications for full-time (40 hrs./wk.) Service Coordinator II positions for our Children & Youth Services Ongoing Unit.

They provide paid time off (vacations, 15 holidays, sick time), employer-paid individual coverage for medical (no waiting period), dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision, along with an excellent pension plan. Starting salary: $15.25/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and $1,000 retention bonuses upon eligibility.

Management reserves the right to fill Service Coordinator II positions at the Service Coordinator I level ($13.98/hr.) for applicants who do not meet the SC II qualifications.

Veterans claiming veterans’ hiring preference must provide a valid DD214 form that clearly displays an honorable or general discharge and dates of service completed. Successful candidates will work with us to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Qualified applicants must successfully pass an interview. Job qualifications are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by 01/03/22 at 4:00 p.m. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application via the county website by visiting the HR Job Application Process section at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request.

Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected] **Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Full-Time Auto Detailer

Snyder’s Auto Body

Snyder’s Auto Body, a well-established auto repair shop in Tylersburg, PA, currently has an opening for a Full-Time Auto Detailer.

They offer an awesome benefits package with pay based on experience and skill level. They are also willing to train the right candidate.

Monday thru Friday work schedule

Holiday and vacation pay

Paid employee health insurance with rrescription rlan

Optional benefits available – dental and vision

Retirement plan

Regular pay increases

Continued education is offered (I-Car, ASE, etc.)

Uniforms

Interested candidates may email a resume to [email protected] Applications are also being accepted in person at 108 Snyder Lane, Tylersburg PA. Any questions, please call 814-744-9218.





Production Workers

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania, in Shppenville, currently has openings for Production Workers.

About Commodore:

Commodore Homes of Pennsylvania is a division of Commodore Homes which is one of the largest modular and manufactured home builders in North America, with multiple divisions and sales in over 35 states. Commodore Homes has consistently ranked as one of the largest home builders in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest United States, and prides itself on a long-term stable workforce, with skilled craftspeople dedicated to building homes.

Their longevity and success are based on a few simple beliefs:

Build a great home at a fair price, creating affordable quality for our homeowners

Work with the best builders and retailers, and help them be successful

Provide our employees with the best tools, training, and support for a satisfying career

NOW HIRING UNION PRODUCTION EMPLOYEES

Commodore Homes is looking for motivated individuals with a great work ethic. Candidates with or without experience are encouraged to apply and join our team to start a fulfilling career. This is an excellent opportunity to learn new skills and trades as on-the-job training is provided for all of our production positions.

This candidate would have the opportunity to learn about and work in various functions of residential manufactured home construction including the following:

Carpentry

Electrical

Plumbing

Welding

Siding

Carpet Laying

Cabinet Building

Forklift Operating

And More

Skills and Qualifications:

An ideal Production Employee will be dependable, team-oriented, safety-conscious, and enjoy working with their hands.

Candidates applying should also show the following skills and qualifications:

Ability to follow directions accurately

Attention to detail and organization skills

Efficiency

Good time management skills

Schedule:

This position is full-time, Monday-Friday, day shift.

Benefits Include:

Paid time off including vacation and personal

Company Paid Pension Contributions

401K

Health Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company Paid Life Insurance

Company Paid AD&D Insurance

10 Paid Holidays

Safety Incentive Program

Longevity Pay

Salary:

After a 45 day probationary period, the hourly rate is based on the Union contract incentive system; the last five months’ average was $26.40/hour.

TO APPLY:

Applications are accepted via Indeed/Glassdoor or apply in person at 20898 Paint Blvd, Shippenville, PA 16254. Applicants can also call them at 814-226-9210 for an email to send resumes to.





Maintenance Technician and Plant Technicians

J.M. Smucker

The J.M. Smucker plant in New Bethlehem, PA currently has openings for a maintenance technician and plant technicians.

Title: Maintenance Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Technical Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:

The primary functions of the Maintenance Technician include, but are not limited to:

Quick learner – Must be willing to learn new skills such as how to safely and effectively maintain the production equipment

Responsible – Consistent on-time attendance record, comfortable assessing situations and making recommendations after reviewing related information

Math skills – Fluent in basic and applied math skills such as measuring materials and equipment settings for machine adjustments and set-up

Problem-solving skills – Able to logically approach a situation and determine the root cause and likely solutions

Team player – Able to work with other crew members and staff to maximize everyone’s skills to progress the team’s overall goals

Communication skills – Need to be able to verbalize ideas to work effectively with other crew members and staff. Proficient written and reading skills to document daily operational results

Understand operation of all equipment in facility

Ownership in obtaining quotes and ordering parts for production equipment

Ensure all quality-related aspects of the product are maintained

Maintain a safe, healthy productive work environment

Perform preventative maintenance activities

Troubleshoot and repair all production-related equipment

Troubleshoot electrical systems, control circuits and PLC components

Recommend improved methods / cost-saving measures

Train, develop and assist production personnel

Operate a forklift truck

Become certified in electric systems, lockout/tag out and welding

Safely operate all shop equipment and power tools

Basic knowledge of machinery, welding and fabrication

Willing to clean work areas and equipment

Excellent communication and organizational skills

3 – 5 years’ experience in manufacturing equipment repair

Ability to work a specific shift rotation that could include 1st, 2nd or 3rd

QUALIFICATIONS:

High-school degree or equivalent is required

Technical Degree or Experience with electrical or mechanical systems – Preferred

KEY CAPABILITIES & METRICS:

Ability to work weekends as needed is a must

Stands up for beliefs and values of the Company

Consistently trusted and respected

Always confronts unethical actions

Role model for attendance & punctuality

Shares facts and opinions in a constructive manner

Produces the highest quality work, provides desired results

Operates with continuous improvement mindset striving for zero loss

Challenges the status quo and brings forth innovative ideas

Anticipates quality challenges actively mitigates risk

Promotes a collaborative approach

Role model for creating a positive work environment

Demonstrates genuine care and compassion for others

Actively seeks internal customer feedback and perspective

Ability to Implement (Communication, Sense of Urgency, Teamwork)

Operates with a team player mindset, able to handle disagreement

High output, results focused

Expertly identifies priorities, manages time appropriately

Works hard to understand other viewpoints

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.

Title: Plant Technician

Location: New Bethlehem, PA

Reports to: Area Leader

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Be able to contribute within the framework of a highly functioning Team

Responsible for the manufacture of consumer foods which comply with all food safety, quality and regulatory requirements.

Understands and supports company and site safety policies and performs work related activities in a safe manner.

Recognizes unsafe work conditions, coaches peers, and suggests new safety standards as appropriate.

Performs the necessary activities to operate, maintain, and clean assigned production equipment.

Understands, follows, and improves documented operational, maintenance, and sanitation standards in a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) work environment.

Identifies and corrects equipment defects.

Performs cleaning, inspection, and lubrication (CIL) activities.

Identifies and troubleshoots basic machinery and process issues.

Learns and performs basic repair and maintenance activities.

Performs sanitation activities on a regular basis.

Performs equipment changeovers.

Operates material handling equipment such as forklifts, hand trucks, pallet jacks, etc.

Creates or updates documentation as needed (SOPs, Job Aids, CIL Improvements).

Uses continuous improvement tools to eliminate losses and drive issues to root cause; documents, communicates, and implements corrective and preventative actions.

Use basic hand tools such as wrenches, screwdrivers, pliers, hammers, drills, grinders, etc.

Analyzes information using principles of math and statistics.

Assists in solving problems using analytical troubleshooting, critical thinking and root cause analysis.

Works as part of a team and assists fellow employees as needed.

Other duties as assigned.

SELECTION CRITERIA

Education

High-school degree or equivalent is required

A two-year degree or technical degree is preferred Experience

Previous manufacturing experience is preferred

Other

Able to work afternoon (3pm – 11:30pm) or midnight (11pm – 7:30am) shifts and overtime as needed

Able to read, understand, and follow documents such as safety policies, Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs) and general instructions

Able to understand and carry out both oral and written instructions

Good communication skills, including the ability to give and receive feedback

Able to set and meet goals

Able to work both independently and on a team

Works well with support personnel to maintain high standards for safety, quality, and reliability and drive improvements

Able to make data-driven decisions and engage others as appropriate

Basic computer skills including email and Microsoft Office

Able to learn company specific computer systems

Able to perform the key responsibilities outlined above in accordance with safety standards and practices

Physical requirements of the job include the ability to:

Lift and carry up to 50 pounds

Stand, sit, walk, enter confined spaces, push, pull, kneel, squat, and climb

Perform repetitive actions, reach, and feel

Hear, speak, and see

BENEFITS

3 weeks paid vacation

401 (k) with company match of 7%

12 paid holidays

Competitive Benefits Package (effective date of hire)

To apply visit https://www.jmsmucker.com/careers.





Multiple Positions at Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center

Clarion Psychiatric Center is now hiring for multiple positions.

RN

LPN

Travel Temp RN

Mental Health Technician

For a full list of employment opportunities click the link below

https://jobs.uhsinc.com/clarion-psychiatric-center/jobs





Class A CDL Truck Drivers

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc.

Mealy Excavating & Construction, Inc. is accepting applications Class A CDL Truck Drivers.

Applicant requirements:

Minimum 5 years of experience

Safety oriented

Positive attitude & works well in teams

Good work ethic

Ability to lift heavy material

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In Person – 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Online – visit their website at www.mealyinc.com to download an application, you may also submit a resume with an application at [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and applications must be submitted with a resume.





YMCA Sports Coordinator

Clarion County YMCA

The Clarion County YMCA is hiring a Sports Coordinator.

The job of the YMCA Sports Coordinator is to organize, plan and execute youth and adult sports, including basketball, hockey, soccer, and other sports for ages two through adult.

This position is mainly evenings and weekends up to 28 hours per week as needed, seasonally.

Apply in person at the YMCA or send resume to Jesse Kelley, 499 Mayfield Road, Clarion, PA 16214.

Applications can be printed at www.clarioncountyymca.org/resources.

Applications can be emailed to Jesse Kelley at [email protected]





Several Positions Available Through All Seasons Temporaries Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. has several new job openings in the local area.

CAD Drafter

This job is located in Franklin, PA.

Monday – Friday

$17-$25/hr. non- exempt

Long Term Assignment

Weekly Pay

Responsibilities:

Create CAD models and detailed drawings to capture process, dimensions, inspections, and other pertinent engineering information utilizing knowledge of engineering principles

Work with other engineers and designers to ensure consistent and quality engineering design output

Collaborate as needed with shop employees regarding designs in manufacturing

Qualifications:

Pass pre-employment screening

A.S. Engineering with mechanical/ electrical focus, or equivalent experience

Proficient with Autodesk CAD tools. (Inventor, AutoCAD, Vault)

Experience with SAP business systems desired

Personable with excellent verbal/written communication skills and time management

High level of initiative with ability to work independently and as a part of a broader team

Experience with the design of industrial heavy equipment and machinery desired

Understanding of manufacturing techniques and assembly processes desired

Physical Requirements:

Ability to sit, stand. walk, kneel, reach and lift up to 20 lbs on occasion.

Send resume to [email protected]

Assembly/Crater

Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

$11/hr – Non-exempt

Potential for temporary to permanent

Qualified candidates must:

Pass Pre-Employment Screening

Be able to lift up to 40lbs

Be able to bend, kneel, push and pull

Have prior experience with hand/power tools

Follow all safety rules

Be reliable

Have steel toe boots

Job Description (but not limited to)

Assemble product

Prepare product for shipping

Assist with building crates for product

Maintain clean work space

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Clarion School Secretary

Temporary Assignment

7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

$12-$15/hour Non-Exempt

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.

Duties (but not limited to):

Maintain school calendar

Coordinate special events

Prepare Flyers for circulation

Sort and distribute mail

Order office supplies

Filing

Accept payments

Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Grinder

7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday – Friday

Potential for temporary to permanent employment.

Prior grinding experience required.

Potential growth into welding/fabrication.

Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift

Ability to read prints

Must be detail oriented

Must be reliable

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must follow all safety protocols

Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.

Call 814-437-2148 for more information.

Lumber Handlers – Endeavor, Pa.

$12/Hr. Non-Exempt

Temporary to permanent employment

6:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Weekly Pay.

Excellent benefits package after full-time hire probationary period has been met.

Requirements:

Must be able to stand, kneel, bend, push, and pull during 8-hour shift

Must be reliable

Must have a high school diploma

Duties: (but not limited to):

Sort, stack and count lumber

Bundle lumber accordingly

Properly run machines

Ability to work with team members to complete duties

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Painter

$11/Hr. Non-Exempt

Will train on 1st shift 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for 90 days, then go to 2nd or 3rd shift

Potential for 90 days temp to perm.

Duties:

Read work orders- analyze require paint operation

Perform hand spray paint techniques overs a lengthy time span

Paint in a flat, horizontal, vertical, down, or overhead position

Be able to use a variety of hand tools

Requirements:

Steel-toed shoes

Push/pull 40 lbs.

Bend, twist, and stand for long periods of time

Pre-employment screening

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

Stick Layers and Bin Tenders – Marienville

$13/hour – 1st and 2nd shifts available – Non-Exempt

Job Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, twist, and stand for duration shift

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must have steel-toed boots

Must have general mathematical skills

Must abide by all safety protocols

Understand lockout protocols

Must be able to work with a team

Duties (but not limited to):

Stack and sort lumber in appropriate slots

Count pieces in stacks

Tag bundles

Operate machines and make sure they do not jam

Clean machines when they are down

Maintain clean work spaces

For more information, call 814-437-2148 or send your resume to [email protected]

About All Season’s Temporaries Inc.

All Season’s offices are located at 1288 Liberty Street in Franklin and 113 N. Broad Street in Grove City.

For more information, call 814-437-2148 for the Franklin office or 724-458-6777 for the Grove City office.

Interested individuals may contact either office for available assignments.





Student Assistance Program (SAP) Liaison – AICDAC

Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission

The Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission has three new full-time 9-month positions available for a Student Assistance Program Liaison to work with school students that have been referred by the school district SAP teams in each county.

These 3 positions are 9-month positions (September through May).

Each SAP Liaison will be responsible for attending the SAP Team meetings at each school in the assigned county, providing screening for SAP referrals, and coordinating assessments with Case Managers. SAP Liaisons will also be responsible for becoming active with the assigned schools, clubs, and groups to promote drug and alcohol prevention programs and activities.

Qualifications: Bachelor’s Degree required in Education (degrees in this field are a plus), Social or Behavioral Sciences, and/or preferably one-year experience in drug and alcohol prevention, case management, or counseling skills. Applicants should be proficient in Microsoft programs and other computer skills. Candidates must have or be able to obtain the necessary clearances to work with children and have a driver’s license. Company vehicles are available for travel.

Salary is based on experience and qualifications.

Interested candidates need to submit a cover letter, references, and resume to Kami Anderson at [email protected]





Residential Plumbing Service Technician

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning

Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning, in Clarion, currently has an opening for a Residential Plumbing Service Technician.

Min Yrs Experience: 5 Years

Education: High School/GED

Salary Range: $45,000-$60,000

Job Description:

Plumbing Service Technician needed for small HVAC and Plumbing service company located in Clarion, PA. The successful candidate will be required to service, repair maintain, and at times install residential plumbing systems.

Technical abilities needed by the successful candidate include:

Water Heater service and installation

Pipe Fitting with Copper, PEX, Quest, CPVC, PVC, ABS, Poly and Iron/threaded pipe

Neat and quality workmanship

Pump service and installation

General troubleshooting

Gas line sizing

Drain Cleaning

Water conditioning

Personal attributes of the successful candidate include:

Good communication skills

Enjoy and be comfortable interacting with customers

Able to work independently

Ability to explore customer needs and provide them with service options to meet their needs

Safe driver

Desire to be a team member and participate in the development and execution of company policies

The essential functions of the Service Technician are to provide general mechanical repairs and services. This position handles service calls to customers in their homes and utilizes customer

service training to educate and assist customers in choosing service, products, and payment options.

Benefits Offered:

Medical

Retirement

Vehicle Provided

Gas

Other Benefits include:

Retirement plan with a 3% match by the company

Training

Paid holidays

Paid Vacation

Bonus – Bonuses and/or spiffs by program

Well stocked service van

Company provided cell phone

Possible relocation assistance

To apply, send resumes to [email protected]





Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer.

POSITION: Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

LOCATION: Clarion County Domestic Relations Office, Clarion, PA

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week)

SALARY RANGE: $29,120 – $34,580

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate or Bachelor’s Degree and two years experience in family law or a similar combination of education and experience. Must have strong computer skills, supervisory and accounting experience.

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

Any attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format

APPLICATION DEADLINE: December 17, 2021

OVERALL OBJECTIVES:

The purpose of the position of Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer is to provide administrative support to the Director and process all requests through the PACSES system. This position will also work all enforcement remedies for support cases to obtain full, timely payment.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Perform necessary duties of the Director when absent

PACSES Administrator Submit online requests for any problems that arise from PACSES/SCDU Data Processing Service Requests Financial Exceptions Requests SCDU Coordinator

Enforcement Prepare Contempt Petitions Work daily enforcement alerts for compliance of court orders Review files and determine necessary enforcement action Schedule and conduct enforcement/contempt conferences FIDM/MSFIDM-review all financial data matches received via mail alerts for processing Review Credit Bureau reporting and process Review driver’s license and recreational license suspensions and process Process bench warrants, release orders and detainers Maintain the incarceration log

Financials Submit over the counter payments to SCDU via computer for processing and prepare bank deposits when Director is absent Work the R902 (FTI report) daily

Prepare court orders and enter information onto PACSES for processing Orders from contempt hearings

Prepare the DRS Hearing Officer’s Report and Recommendation for processing

Work a number of monthly Data Integrity Task (DIT) lists (per attached) and initiates the necessary action

Assist clients and workers daily with questions/complaints/concerns

Perform related duties as assigned by authorized personnel and back-up to office personnel when necessary

Read Daily Production and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project

Review and follow through with alerts received from CSLN

Attend contempt hearings and prepare court orders, as needed

Process and prepare emancipation orders

Prints Fee transmittal and help prepare/ help complete the MSE with Director monthly

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provide supervision to Receptionist, Intake Caseworker, and Conference Officer as needed.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. The Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer works indoors on a regular basis in the office with minimal environmental factors.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the work day with occasional standing, walking, twisting and bending

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions

QUALIFICATIONS:

Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience in family law, or a similar combination of experience and education required. Must have strong computer skills supervisory and accounting experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English

Effective communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant

Ability to function independently and to be flexible

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual

Partisan political activity prohibited

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER





Home Health/Hospice Aide

Clarion Forest VNA

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Home Health/Hospice Aide.

Their home health/hospice aides provide personal care services to both home health and hospice patients in their home and other skilled healthcare facilities primarily in Clarion and Forest Counties. The individual best fit for this position is well-organized and has excellent customer service skills.

Requirements:

CNA preferred but not required

Reliable Transportation is a must; traveling to patient homes required

Valid Driver’s License

CPR certification preferred

Able to work in a variety of settings and conditions

Work hours are primarily Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.; plus rotating evenings, weekends, and holidays.

Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, 401K, generous PTO, and more!

Applications can be obtained at www.cfvna.org and sent with a resume to Human Resources, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion, PA, 16214 or via email to [email protected]

For additional information, please contact Clarion Forest VNA at 814-297-8400.

EOE





Administrative Assistant

County of Clarion

The Clarion County MH/DD/Transportation department currently has an opening for a Administrative Assistant.

POSITION: Administrative Assistant, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH)/Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $29,390.40 – $32,329.44/annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, December 2, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: A Bachelor’s Degree and one year of administrative support experience; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

Provide administrative support to County Mental Health Administration staff. This includes, reconciliation of contracts, contract management and coordination. This position will also verify accurate billing by reviewing provider notes to compare to contracted services. The Admin. Assistant will gather, record, store and disseminate information to local, state, federal and private agencies by a number of various means and processes.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Performs varied provider relations duties Participates in the Mental Health providers meetings. Prepares and plans for the Mental Health Advisory Board meetings to include dates, times, location, invitations, and agendas/li> Provide contract management in accordance with processes and procedures established by Clarion County Mental Health Department and the Board of Commissioners Prepares budget estimates and various other fiscal and statistical reports in relation to contracts, services, and yearly data reporting Monitor and ensure that all assigned programs meet contract deliverable as determined by the Mental Health Dept. or other contract entities Ensures the preparation of all contract addendums between Clarion Mental Health Dept. and its service and business providers including maintaining protocol for contract preparation, completion and dissemination; editorial overview; and tracking receipt of completed contracts in accordance to Appendix “C” MH/DD/EI Participates in audits of service providers contracted by the Mental Health Department. Provide feedback or corrective action reviews to the providers during a post audit interview Performs project management and tracking of task, including assigning tasks, setting deadlines and timeframes, updating materials and compiling results; ensures efficient prioritizing and scheduling of the people, events and items requiring attention Assists the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator in a variety of specialized administrative projects and duties and operates under federal, state, and local guidelines Reads and interprets documents such as program requirements and regulations, procedure manuals and service orders Arranges meetings as requested by the MH Administrator/Deputy Administrator Be proficient in multiple software programs such as HCSIS, PROMISE and E-System Composes letters, memos, reports, and other departmental correspondence as required. Reviews and recommends appropriate content, formatting, presentation, etc Responds to inquiries from other County departments, external agencies, staff, and the public, directing to appropriate area as needed Data entry and reports on such places as PICS (ACT 77) and CCRI POMS, E-System Gather and process statistical gathered from the BSU Maintain quality relations with BHARP and CCBHO

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required. Proficient with computer programs Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION GIVEN

Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions. Travels periodically to other work sites as needed

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties. Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A Bachelor’s Degree and one year of administrative support experience; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions Must possess effective oral and written communication skills Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers, and others Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies Must possess ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed Must possess ability to learn county, state and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality in regard to client information and records Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Administrative Officer

County of Clarion

The Clarion County MH/DD/Transportation department currently has an opening for a Administrative Officer.

POSITION: Administrative Officer, Full Time, 40 hours/week, Exempt

DEPARTMENT: MH/DD/Transportation

PAY GRADE: $35,600 annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. Exempt allocation of 20 vacation days, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Thursday, December 2, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: Two years of experience in varied office management or staff work; and a bachelor’s degree; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

An employee in this class is responsible for relieving a high level professional or administrative official of a variety of administrative details. Work involves analyzing administrative operations, policies, and procedures, and preparing and implementing recommendations on procedural, budget, and personnel actions. Work may involve the supervision of a staff of technical or clerical employees engaged primarily in a single activity. Assignments require detailed knowledge of the functions, procedures, and organization of the agency or program in which the incumbent is employed and may require familiarity with technical terminology and principles. Work includes public contact in accomplishing assignments and effective public relations. Regular duties and special assignments are received through general instructions or through the employee’s initiative and are performed with considerable independence. Completed work and performance are reviewed by a professional or administrative superior for soundness of reasoning, effectiveness, and conformance with established policies and objectives.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Studies and analyzes administrative operations and problems, prepares detailed and comprehensive reports of findings and recommendations, and assists in implementing procedural or policy changes. Performs public contact work in gathering information, resolving complaints, engendering support, and providing information. Serves as administrative officer of a county agency responsible for functions of moderate complexity and scope; schedules, prepares agendas, and makes arrangements for hearings or meetings; supervises various clerical and stenographic activities. Supervises a staff of technical or clerical employees engaged primarily in a single activity. Assists a high level professional or administrative official in the management of agency programs. Prepares recommendations and justifications for changes in policies and procedures, budget requests, personnel actions, and management and office services activities. Prepares budget estimates and other fiscal and statistical reports, and monitors budget expenditures Insures adherence to administrative standards through maintenance of control systems Reviews correspondence, news sources, technical literature, and departmental activities, and informs superior of significant developments and problems Collects, interprets, analyzes, and summarizes information to be used as a basis for executive action Monitors client files to ensure compliance with regulations and established policies and procedures Remains current with regulations and bulletins regarding transportation services Confirms trips were taken by MATP consumers Reviews monthly invoices, codes and prepares the invoices for processing Prepares quarterly reports for processing Complies list of MA doctors for verification Enters data from trip sheets for invoice processing and eligibility checks Prepares mileage reimbursements for MATP recipients Works cooperatively with transportation dispatch and county departments to assist with client eligibility and maintaining accurate information within the software systems Attends trainings, meetings, and conference calls as directed Prepares purchase requisitions as assigned Maintains statistical data needed for use in required reports and financial statements Compiles reports from statistical/financial data for submission to local, state, and federal licensing/reviewing bodies as required Maintains general ledger accounts by program as assigned by supervisor Assists in compiling and monitoring provider contracts for fiscal integrity Maintains detailed financial data on grant/funding sources as assigned Maintains payroll records to include allocation spreadsheets as assigned Provides routine financial assistance to program staff

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Assists in answering phone and performing other duties within office as necessary Attends meetings and/or training as required Performs other job-related work duties as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Receives instruction and supervision from Supervisor in regard to daily work duties.

SUPERVISION GIVEN

None

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions Occasionally deals with angry or disruptive individuals Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Travels periodically to perform essential job duties

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

Two years of experience in varied office management or staff work; and a bachelor’s degree; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties Must possess above-average ability to pay attention to detail, accuracy and concentration of work Must possess good organizational, math and bookkeeping skills, including knowledge of budgets and financial reports Must possess the ability to handle a high volume of work efficiently Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to client information and records Must possess working knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment Must possess good communication and interpersonal skills Must have ability to prepare required reports in a timely and accurate manner Must possess knowledge of and understand federal, state and county laws, policies and procedures in regard to accounting practices and methods Must possess knowledge of or ability to learn general accounting methods, policies and procedures, and the ability to prepare required financial reports and statements Must possess some knowledge of or ability to learn and apply Medical Assistance, SSI, Social Security and other benefits to clients as department requires

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Thursday, December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Waiver Coordinator

County of Clarion

The Clarion County Developmental Disability department currently has an opening for a Waiver Coordinator.

POSITION: Waiver Coordinator- Exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $35,600 annually

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire. Vacation, personal, and sick time off, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan.

POSTING DATE: December 2, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

The primary responsibility of this position is to assure consistent quality for all recipients of the Waiver Services programming delivered by the Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) Administrative Entity. Important aspects of this work are the annual Individual Service Plan (ISP) review and approval in the Home and Community Service Information System (HCSIS) system, and the assurance of compliance with all State and Federal regulations pertaining to the delivery of Waiver Services for DD and Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASD) per the current Administrative Entity Operating Agreement with the Office of Developmental Programming.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Directs Waiver Program for Administrative Entity: Attends training sessions, Regional and State meetings pertaining to waiver and HCSIS.

Assists Deputy Administrator with periodic program review of all waiver service providers including provider qualification and provider monitoring using state created documents and HCSIS or other state specified electronic reporting platform.

Ensures that all Individual Service Plans are completed for each waiver consumer and kept current at all times.

Conducts monthly review and maintenance of PUNS (Priority of Urgency of Needs) “waiting” list for waiver services.

Acts as the liaison between the AE and contracted agencies on waiver specific issues

Directs Service Coordination Unit in the completion of all Waiver Eligibility processes including but not limited to: Certification and re-certification of waiver recipients Compliance with “Due Process” issues/fair hearing documentation Assurance of Consumer choice and service preference Maintenance of waiver forms and documents for compliance with AE oversight process

Serves as point person for Statewide Employment initiatives, strategic plan and employment efforts within AE

Serves as point person for Statewide Lifesharing initiatives, strategic plan and lifesharing efforts within the AE

Serves as point person for Regional Positive Practices Committee and PPRT Processes Provides guidance to the DD Supports Coordination Unit staff Provides direction and technical assistance to staff regarding all aspects of waiver programming

Approves Individual Support Plans (ISP) in HCSIS

Conducts assigned HCSIS rolls and activities necessary for completion of provider rates and individualized units

Is responsible for waiver file maintenance and ensures accuracy of filing system

Is responsible for waiver intake and eligibility activities to assure level of care and medical need for waiver

Assists with prioritizing queue for wait list and participates in waiver capacity activities as needed

Reviews assessments for needs and assures that service requests are forwarded to regional reviewers for approval

Makes service requests to regional point for new or expanded services as well as requests for exceptions to prescribed limits using state forms and processes

Notifies individuals of Due Process Rights and participates in Fair Hearing requests

Coordinates training on waiver related subjects with SC Provider(s)

Develops and coordinates routine Waiver monitoring review for compliance with ODP regulations

Assists SC Unit Supervisor with trainings related to employment, lifesharing, Positive Practices and other waiver related initiatives Works closely with Deputy Administrator Assists with monitoring the quality of services to the consumers delivered by the contracted providers and recommends changes in program operation and plans when necessary

Assists with and is an active participant in Provider Qualification Process

Assists Deputy Administrator in management processes, program planning and evaluation of contracted and direct services

Reviews existing policies and procedures and makes recommendations for updates; creates drafts of new policies and procedures for Administrative approval in the areas of waiver, file maintenance, team processes and state guidelines Prepares reports, documentation and correspondence, as necessary Attends various meetings, in-service trainings, and staff development meetings as directed by DD Deputy or County Administrator

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Assists in answering phone and performing other duties within office as necessary Attends meetings and/or training as required Performs other job-related work duties as required

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Direct supervision and evaluation is provided by the DD Deputy Administrator through consultation and regularly scheduled staff meetings.

SUPERVISION GIVEN

None

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperature and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise, stress and disruptions Occasionally deals with angry or disruptive individuals Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt Travels periodically to perform essential job duties

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting and reaching necessary to carry out duties of job Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso necessary to carry out duties of job Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Services or related field and two years’ experience in human services; or any equivalent combination of experience and training.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED

Considerable knowledge of supports coordination principles per ODP guidance Considerable knowledge of all waiver specific regulation per the AE Operating Agreement Considerable knowledge of current social, economic, and health problems and resources related to developmental disabilities and Autism Spectrum Disorder Considerable knowledge of individual and group behavior and ways or working effectively with persons who have social, economic, emotion or health problems Knowledge of the basic principles and methods of program interpretations and community organization Ability to teach others and provide in-service training Ability to work effectively with people and aid them in constructively adjusting to their specific problems Complies with the HIPAA privacy and security regulations that govern disclosure of protected health information and follows all procedures developed by the agency to comply with those regulations. Access to protected health information is limited as identified on the attached workforce designation

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 16, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATION1S DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Full-Time Optician

Laurel Eye Clinic

The Laurel Eye Clinic in Brookville has a full-time career opportunity for an outgoing, motivated Optician with excellent customer service skills.

Prior optical or retail sales experience is preferred. Job duties would include all aspects of patient fit and adjustment for glasses, insurance eligibility verification and interpretation, and inventory management.

The position will be based out of the Brookville office but will provide coverage at other locations as needed. Travel benefits provided.

Interested candidates may apply online at www.laureleye.com or send resumes to the Laurel Eye Clinic, attn: Human Resources, 50 Waterford Pike, Brookville, PA 15825; fax 814-849-5631, or email [email protected] EOE





Paraprofessional

Keystone School District

Keystone School District is currently looking to fill a Paraprofessional position.

Position available immediately. The candidate should be highly qualified or willing to complete requirements.

Interested candidates should send Letter of Interest, Resume, Certificate, Current Act 34, 114, 151, and 168 Clearances and Three (3) Letters of Reference to:

Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent

Keystone School District

451 Huston Avenue

Knox, PA 16232

Deadline: December 17, 2021 or until position is filled





Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant

Abraxas

Abraxas currently has an opening for a Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $16.00 – $22.53 per hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor Assistant, under close supervision and/or direct observation of a treatment supervisor, provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/use problems. The drug & alcohol counselor assistant is a full-time, entry-level position. Once the counselor assistant completes the required amount of supervision and clinical experience, he/she will be promoted to a full-time drug & alcohol counselor position.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week.

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation.

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation.

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation.

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation.

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation.

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation.

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews.

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries.

Attends court hearings.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress.

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field.

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling twenty-four (24) hour period.

Click Here to apply.





Mental Health Aide

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Mental Health Aide at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $15.00 an hour – $18.54 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Equal Opportunity Employer. $3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary:

The primary function of the Mental Health Aide is to supervise clients with chronic or acute mental disorders during the sleeping hours in a manner that ensures their safety and security.

Essential Functions:

Conducts random /unpredictable head counts/bed checks (minimum of once every twelve minutes) to ensure client location.

Conducts outside building security checks.

Complete security calls to Night Supervisor.

Observes client behavior and intervenes appropriately.

Ensures compliance with policies and procedure for the program/facility i.e. curfew, lights out, fire/safety, cleanliness, control, and supply inventory.

Provides for physical safety and security of clients while under staff member supervision.

Maintains confidentiality of information related to client information.

Assists with the mentoring and training of new level staff members.

Reports significant client changes in behavior, attitude, or physical condition to higher-level staff members.

Observes activities and responds accordingly including emergency situations such as evacuation, CPR, or first aid.

Assists with suppressing and controlling problems that occur within the program/facility.

Adheres to departmental policies and procedures to ensure regulatory compliance with current departmental practices and meet guidelines as outlined by outside referral and licensing agencies.

Ensures compliance with federal, state, local licensing, and reporting requirements.

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care.

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills.

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

High School Diploma or GED.

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age.

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI).

Non-communicable diseases physical exam.

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence.

Valid registered vehicle insurance.

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department.

Ability to work overtime as required.

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours.

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period.

Click Here to apply.





Drug and Alcohol Counselor

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Drug and Alcohol Counselor at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $18.48 an hour – $26.51 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $3,000 Sign on Bonus



Equal Opportunity Employer.

$3,000 Sign-on Bonus

Abraxas Youth and Family Services is a national leader in the operation of residential treatment facilities and community-based programs for troubled youth and their families. We offer a wide array of services to include life skills, mental health services, cognitive behavioral therapy, family counseling, drug and alcohol treatment, case management services, recreational activities as well as vocational and educational services. Abraxas is a great place to start your career whether you have a high school diploma or GED, military experience, some college, or a bachelor or advanced degree. If you are interested in counseling, juvenile justice, psychology, social work, teaching or just want to make a difference, we have a career path for you. Help change lives at Abraxas Youth and Family Services.

Summary

The Drug and Alcohol Counselor provides a full range of counseling/case management services to delinquent/dependent youth with substance abuse/dependency problems.

Essential Functions:

Develops and implements treatment plans to include the provision of at least ten (10) hours of treatment services during primary care hours each week

Provides individual counseling and completes related documentation

Provides caseload group counseling and completes related documentation

Facilitates family sessions and completes related documentation

Facilitates drug & alcohol treatment groups and completes related documentation

Facilitates therapeutic recreation groups and completes related documentation

Oversees work therapy activities and completes related documentation

Participates in and documents case consultations, including quarterly treatment reviews, red flag reviews, and administrative reviews

Writes progress/court reports as necessary and discharge summaries

Attends court hearings

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with juvenile probation officers/case workers, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress

Maintains regular contact and communicates effectively with parents/legal guardians, including them in the treatment process and updating them on clients’ progress

Provides continuing care planning by making contacts to appropriate referrals and writing the plan

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

A.D.C. or National Certification; OR

Current licensure in the Commonwealth as a registered nurse and a degree from an accredited school of nursing and one year of counseling experience; OR

Associate’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or related field and two years of clinical experience; OR

Bachelor’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field and one year of clinical experience; OR

Master’s degree in chemical dependency, psychology, social work, counseling, nursing or other related field, which includes a practicum in a health and human service agency, preferably in a drug and alcohol setting

Other Qualifications:

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Valid registered vehicle insurance

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Click Here to apply.





Registered Nurse

Abraxas

Abraxas is currently looking to hire a Registered Nurse at their Marienville facility.

Facility: ABRAXAS I

Compensation Base: $20.87 an hour – $33.57 an hour

Compensation Bonus: $5,000 Sign on Bonus



Equal Opportunity Employer.

$5,000 Sign-on Bonus

Summary

Provides nursing intervention(s) to improve and maintain the physical and emotional health of patient(s). Coordinates nursing care activities with emphasis on assessment of patient’s needs, plans and delivers direct or indirect care, and evaluates results of nursing care. Works as part of the multidisciplinary team.

Essential Functions:

Performs the required initial nursing assessments utilizing the Nursing process

Ability to evaluate medical needs of the patient and work with a multi-disciplinary team to assist in facets of the Recovery Program relating to physical health

Assesses changes in patient’s status and reports appropriate physical/mental status information to the physician, mid-level practitioner, or other pertinent personnel

Develops the healthcare portion of the treatment plan within

Provides nursing reassessments on the treatment plan based on patient’s progress and as goals are achieved

Accepts and transcribes verbal and written physician orders and incorporates them into the treatment plan as indicated

Ensures patient safety including the reporting of incidents and medication errors

Flexibility to adapt to schedule changes and assumption of responsibilities not delineated in the job description which are related to work as a member of an addiction/behavioral health treatment team

Monitors the self-administration program

Updates physician and interdisciplinary team on patient’s current and potential medical problems with proper documentation

Protects patients’ privacy and patients’ rights. Communicates/endorses accurate information regarding patients’ status and care during shift reports. Evaluates patient response and reaction (if any) to medications and/or medical treatments administered. Documents patient responses.

Recommends/revises nursing interventions in collaboration with other staff according to evaluation of progress or significant changes in the patient’s condition

Provides patient care as a member of the interdisciplinary team

Attends and participates in staff meetings and in-services. Attends professional seminars. Is responsible for providing evidence of continuing education. Participates in the orientation of new employees, program interns, and volunteers. Attends mandatory in-services.

Provides for the patient’s health education needs

Responsible for the use and allocation of various resources, i.e., time, personnel, and supplies

Participates as directed in the Quality Improvement Process

Follows up on medical/psychiatric referrals

Participates in the infection control program

Adheres to confidentiality requirements

Attends mandatory in-services

Knowledge of the procedures to follow in the event of an incident

Knowledge of job responsibility in emergency

Knowledge of responsibility regarding actions to minimize, eliminate, and report risks

Supports the Abraxas philosophy and mission and promotes the Seven Key Principles of care

Demonstrates appropriate use of Safe Crisis Management techniques and skills

Job Requirements

Minimum Requirements:

The following educational requirements are acceptable for this classification including:

Current licensure as a Registered Nurse in Pennsylvania

Minimum three (3) years experience as an LPN or RN and previous experience in the mental health field, or chemical dependency field or equivalent education/academic preparation required

Other Qualifications:

At least twenty-one (21) years of age

Criminal clearances (Act 33 and 34, specific State & child clearances and, if necessary, FBI)

Non-communicable diseases physical exam

Valid driver’s license from employee’s state of residence

Ability to work with computers and the necessary software typically used by the department

Ability to work overtime as required

Ability to work up to sixteen (16) hours within a rolling 24 hour period

Ability to handle physical and mental stress associated with working extended hours

Click Here to apply.





Caseworker 1- Intake

County of Clarion

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Intake.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Intake- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: November 24, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 8, 2021 at 4:00 p.m.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure the immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB

Conducts intake or assessment interviews to determine immediate needs of children and families. Provides crisis and/or supportive counseling to stabilize children and families. Provides walk-in, telephone, and mobile crisis intervention services to children and families. Investigates allegations of sexual abuse, assesses risk, assures safety of child(ren) and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment. Investigates allegations of physical abuse, sexual abuse, assesses risk, assures safety and if appropriate, makes referrals for ongoing treatment. Assesses individuals for need of emergency mental health services. Provides information, referral and other required services to individuals and/or families of developmental disabilities or substance abuse services. Assists the individual in the development or enhancement of their natural support systems. Develops and implements service plans for individuals based on preventing further abuse from occurring. Provides for necessary arrangements according to individual’s needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies to help fulfill the service plan. Maintains accurate documentation and records on individuals. Attends court hearings and writes reports as needed. Testifies in court, if necessary, regarding children’s needs; prepares summaries for court as requested. Prepares required reports as mandated by federal, state, or county policies and procedures. Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records. Utilizes computer and other office equipment as needed. Maintains statistics on pertinent data base and completes required paperwork/reports. Assists individuals in making appointments, including helping the individual arrange transportation. Transports individual as a last resort. Travels periodically and makes home visits to individuals as necessary to complete the investigatory process.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends staffings, training, and other meetings as required. Attends meetings, training, and seminars as necessary. Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA. C.S. Required to work flexible schedule in order to meet the needs of consumers. Performs other job-related work as required.

QUALIFICATIONS EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Incumbent must demonstrate the ability to work with minimal supervision. Must be able to formulate an immediate plan of action while in the field, with little or no direct supervisory links. Formal supervision provided by Casework Supervisor.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors in adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt. Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of individuals. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways. Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke. Works non-traditional hours and maintains flexible work schedule.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess above-average ability to record, convey, and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Usually performs job functions in a high-stress environment. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; feet/legs; torso as necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of fifty (50) pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work. Must have above-average ability to think clearly and act decisively.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have flexibility, and the ability to work effectively with individuals, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individuals’ information and records. Must possess ability to operate personal computer and related software, to type and utilize other office equipment, and to prepare required reports. Must possess ability to make accurate observations and documentation of it in regard to individuals’ needs and make determinations of risk assessment. Must possess the academic knowledge and some skill in promoting therapies and social service work and skills with children and youth and families. Must possess knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations. Must possess ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed. Must possess the ability to express empathy and understanding to all individuals. Must be able to interact effectively with children and youth, department staff, counselors, attorneys, and the courts. Must be able to work effectively with persons involved in the criminal and/or juvenile justice system. Must be able to rapidly establish rapport with individuals having behavioral health, substance abuse, or intellectual challenges. Must have some knowledge of the judicial and court system as it relates to child services. Must have transportation available and a willingness to travel for work-related job duties.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Caseworker 1- Ongoing

County of Clarion

Clarion County Children and Youth Services currently has an opening for a Caseworker 1- Ongoing.

POSITION: Caseworker 1-Ongoing, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services, Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $13.59/hour starting rate, Eligible for two 2.5% raises after completion of Foundations training and another 2.5% raise with promotion to Caseworker 2.

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: November 24, 2021

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and copy of your transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy.

Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB

To provide support to children and/or youth and families experiencing abuse, neglect, or other difficulties, and provide services, either directly or through service linkage, designed to improve family problem solving and coping strategies. An important aspect of this work is the employment of casework skills in obtaining essential information, counseling clients and family members, and help to utilize all available resources. As well, services must adhere to all agency policies and regulatory standards as established by law in such a manner as to prevent injury or risk. The population served shall be any Clarion County family whose child and/or children are at risk.

EXAMPLES OF DUTIES/RESPONSIBILITIES

Conducts intake or preliminary interviews to determine needs of individuals/families. Provides protective and supportive services for abused or neglected children. Review all information gathered by the Intake Department Advocates for and empowers children and families. Provides advocacy and assesses degree of risk to child. Develops and implements plans for children and families based on assessed needs. This may include but is not limited to family service plans, risk assessments, and safety assessments. Monitors services provided by contracted agencies. Continually assesses the adequacy of client services plans and revises, when necessary, to achieve goals and objectives. Works in a team setting. Schedules, plans, and at times leads team meetings. Provides for necessary arrangements according to individual’s/family needs; makes referrals/contacts to other community services/agencies as necessary. Assists individuals in arranging appointments for themselves and family members; and provides transportation if needed. Teaches clients home and budget management, childcare, and parenting skills; and assists with housing, employment, recreation and living arrangements, as required. Attends court hearings, testifies, and writes reports approximately every three months. Maintains regular contacts with individuals, families, and/or guardians through home and office or school visits as required by regulation. Maintains accurate documentation. Prepares reports and other paperwork within timeframes mandated by federal or state regulation and/or county policy. Travels frequently and makes home visits at least per state regulations. Completes necessary filing and maintenance of records. Documents case activity through records, correspondence, and reports according to applicable policies and procedures. Utilizes computer to document all coordination activities in the CAPS database. Uses other office equipment such as fax machine, scanner, etc., as needed. Meet at least weekly with the Casework Supervisor to review service provision. Identify concerns to supervisor re: level of care received by children in their home or in placement, i.e., foster home, shelter, residential, residential treatment. Upon certification by the State as a Direct Service Worker, participate in the On-Call rotation for after-hours emergency services. Comply with the HIPAA privacy and security regulations that govern disclosure of protected health information and follow all procedures developed by the agency to comply with those regulations. Access to protected health information is limited as identified on the attached workforce designation.

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB

Attends staffing, training and other meetings as required. Attends certification trainings as required under Act 151 of the Child Protective Services Law, Title 23 PA, C.S. and Chapter 6. Performs other job-related work as required.

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE

A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences; or successful completion of 6-month probationary period as Caseworker Intern; or an equivalent combination of education or related experience unless regulatory requirements state otherwise. Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

SUPERVISION EXERCISED

None

SUPERVISION RECEIVED

Receives continuous instruction and regular supervision from Supervisor in regard to daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS

Works indoors with adequate workspace, lighting, temperatures, and ventilation. Works with average indoor exposure to noise, but subject to frequent disruptions and stress. Normal indoor exposure to dust/dirt. Works in conditions of potential outbursts or disruptive behavior of clients. Travels frequently during all seasons and is exposed to outdoor elements, including snow and icy roadways. Works frequently outside the office and is exposed to above-average dust/dirt/odors and smoke. Occasionally works evenings or weekends as needed.

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS

Must possess the ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions. Must be able to sit and/or drive for long periods throughout the workday, with intermittent periods of standing, walking, bending, twisting, and reaching as necessary to carry out essential duties of job. Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands, feet/legs, torso necessary to carry out duties of job. Sedentary work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with a maximum weight of ten pounds. Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position. Must be able to physically and mentally react quickly in the event of a disturbance or physical outbreak. Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work.

REQUIRED KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES

Must be able to speak and understand the English language in an understandable manner in order to carry out essential job duties. Must possess effective communication and interpersonal skills. Must possess initiative and problem-solving skills. Must possess the ability to function independently, have the flexibility and the ability to work effectively with individuals, families, co-workers, and others. Must possess the ability to maintain confidentiality in regard to individual information and records. Must possess the ability to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant such action. Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment. Must possess a valid Pennsylvania Driver’s License and daily access to reliable transportation. Travel will be throughout the county to complete assessments, monitor conditions, and provide interventions in the individual’s homes within the county. Must understand and comply with all mandatory reporting requirements of CYS. Must possess the principles and practices used in social service work, and the ability to apply those principles and practices within the scope of the position. Must possess knowledge of social, economic, and health problems and resources and be able to interact effectively with said resources on the individual’s behalf. Must possess the ability to conduct thorough, complete assessments using prescribed instruments and to determine the most appropriate, least restrictive level of care needed. Must possess the ability to plan and organize work and prepare adequate records and reports. Must possess the ability to practice organizational and stress management skills and to practice use of good judgment. Must possess the ability to deliver and evaluate appropriate services to consumers and to monitor the effectiveness of such services. Must possess some technical knowledge of operating personal computers and related software, or the ability to learn and operate with reasonable accuracy and speed. Must possess the ability to interpret regulations, policies, and procedures, and apply them accordingly. Must possess the ability to work with persons who have physical, mental, or emotional disabilities, who are economically disadvantaged and may be involved in the court system, and advocate on their behalf. Must be able to interact effectively with internal agency staff, state department staff, counselors, foster parents, provider agencies, attorneys, and court. Must possess the ability to make accurate observations and documentation of same in regard to each individual’s needs and make determinations of risk assessment. Must possess some knowledge of child development and the ability to conduct assessments and investigations. Must possess the ability to provide structured and unstructured life skills instructions and guidance to individuals as needed. Must be able and willing to learn about the juvenile court system as it relates to child services and apply that knowledge to essential job duties.

HOW TO APPLY

A County application and transcripts are required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting:

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: December 8, 2021 at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Forensic Liaison

County of Clarion

The Clarion County Mental Health department currently has an opening for a Forensic Liaison.

POSITION: Forensic Liaison- Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Mental Health (MH), Clarion, PA

PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, the county pays 87.5%). $1,500 yearly stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

POSTING DATE: Monday, November 24, 2021

HOW TO APPLY: A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are available at: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB: This is an administrative position that provides assistance to Clarion County residents who are forensically hospitalized, incarcerated, inpatients at a Long-Term Structured Rehabilitation facility (LTSR) or Extended Acute Care treatment program (EAC). The Forensic Liaison will work closely with Warren State Hospital, Torrance State hospital, or any other state hospital in the Commonwealth. This position will collaborate with the facility and patients to provide services, case management, and other assistance through the County Mental Health Office.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS OF JOB:

Administratively case manage Clarion County residents who are forensically involved with MH/DD services Attend Mental Health Review Officer hearings (MHRO) as a Clarion County representative Attend treatment team meetings in person or over the phone for those that are hospitalized or in treatment facilities Assist with gathering information and required reports for admission to the LTSR Work closely with the LTSR staff with treatment planning and discharge coordination Assist the DD Program with forensically involved individuals Assist with the process of applying for Competency Evaluations and Restoration Complete follow–up meetings with those being discharged from correction centers and treatment facilities Make referrals to the Base Service Unit (BSU) and other community support programs when appropriate Assist with employment, mental health treatment, medical treatment, food, clothing, transportation and housing and any other Social Determinants of Health needs Communicate with the Dept. of Corrections (DOC) to ensure mental health service follow up upon release Provide liaison services to the Courts, District Attorney, Probation, Public Defender, private attorneys, corrections, law enforcement and the BSU Coordinate, schedule and attend meetings, trainings and works sessions as needed

OTHER DUTIES OF THE JOB:

Attend staffing, training, and other meetings as required Proficient with computer programs Performs other job-related work as required

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Reports directly to the Mental Health Administrator/Deputy Administrator and receives occasional instructions and supervision regarding daily work duties.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works indoors with adequate lighting, temperature, and ventilation Works with average indoor exposure to noise and stress, but subject to frequent disruptions Works with average indoor exposure to dust/dirt, noise, stress, and disruptions Travels periodically to other work sites as needed

PHYSICAL AND MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess ability to record, convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions Must possess hearing, seeing, speaking, and reasoning senses necessary to carry out job duties Must be able to sit for long periods during the workday, with frequent standing, walking and occasional bending, twisting, stooping, reaching, and grasping as necessary to carry out essential job duties Dexterity requirements range from simple to coordinated movements of fingers/hands; to simple movements of feet/legs/torso as necessary to carry out job duties Light work, with occasional lifting/carrying of objects with weights of 20-30 pounds Must be able to cope with the physical and mental stress of the position Must be able to pay close attention to details and concentrate on work

QUALIFICATIONS

EDUCATION/EXPERIENCE:

Bachelor’s Degree and one year of mental health, criminal justice, or case management experience.

Necessary Special Requirement: Must possess a Pennsylvania driver’s license.

CLEARANCES:

Must work in conjunction with employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs”

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must be able to speak and understand the English language and to follow oral and written instructions Must possess effective oral and written communication skills Must possess ability to function independently, have flexibility and personal integrity and the ability to work effectively with clients, authorities, co-workers, and others Must possess the technical knowledge of operating personal computers and other office equipment Must possess general knowledge of modern office practices and procedures and have the ability to apply same to essential duties of the job and develop efficiencies Must possess ability to perform simple math calculations with accuracy and reasonable speed Must possess ability to learn county, state and federal rules and regulations, procedures, and practices Must be willing and able to work within strict rules of confidentiality regarding client information and records Must possess ability to prepare and maintain files and reports Must be able to type with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the ability to compose replies to routine correspondence Must be comfortable working with a variety of computer applications and software Must possess excellent organizational skills and the ability to prioritize and coordinate several schedules and/or projects with accuracy and efficiency Must possess the skills necessary to prepare, edit and format grammatically correct written materials

HOW TO APPLY:

A County application is required to be considered for the advertised vacancy. Applications are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting. Applications received for positions not being advertised or general/blanket applications will be discarded.

Please submit an application to:

Human Resources Administration Building

Second Floor

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: www.co.clarion.pa.us/how_do_i/apply_for/employment_opportunities/index.php

In-Person by visiting the Clarion County Human Resource Office on the 2nd floor of the Administration Building located at 330 Main Street, Clarion, PA 16214 • By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Clarion County Human Resource Office by calling 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 to share your e-mail or fax number.

DEADLINE TO APPLY: Monday December 8, 2021, at 4:00 PM.

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

CLARION COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE

APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 814-226-4000 EXT 2909 FOR ASSISTANCE.





Direct Support Professionals

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties

The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties currently has openings for full and part-time Direct Support Professionals.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!!!

Are you a dependable, compassionate, energetic person who wants to advance their career by supporting people who experience disabilities? Are you someone ready to try something new? Do you want an opportunity to do something rewarding, and a career where you can make a difference in someone’s life?

If so, apply today at The Arc of Clarion and Venango Counties.

BONUS BONUS BONUS!

$5000 retention bonus! Bi-annual incentive bonuses! Exciting monthly employee incentives!

The Arc has excellent benefits, including:

Competitive starting wage $12.50/hr!

Medical coverage for full time employees

Paid leave after probationary period

Great mileage reimbursement

Overtime available

The opportunity to make a difference!

Applicants must:

Have a high school diploma or equivalent

Have acceptable clearances and pass a drug screening

Be 21 years of age or older

Possess a valid driver’s license and have reliable transportation

Have basic computer skills

Be willing to work a variety of shifts

If you are interested in working for The Arc please email your resume to [email protected] or call (814) 226-7033 Ext. 304 for more information.

The Arc is also doing open interviews at their office at 1064 East Main St. Clarion, PA 16214 on Monday through Friday from 8 AM to 3 PM.





Venango County Offers Multiple Positions

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Accountant, Service Coordinator II Early Intervention, Service Coordinator II Outreach, and Crisis Investigation Specialist.

Accountant ($12.01/hr.)

Service Coordinator II Early Intervention ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Service Coordinator II Outreach ($14.34/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses)

Crisis Investigation Specialist ($15.80/hr. plus $750 sign-on bonuses and retention bonuses).

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

Venango County provides paid 17 holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Multiple Positions with Venango County

County of Venango

The County of Venango is currently accepting applications for the following positions: Department Clerk III Floater ($9.60/hr.), CYFS Ongoing Service Coordinator II positions ($14.34/hr.), and Crisis Investigation Specialist ($15.80/hr.).

All positions are full-time, 40 hrs./wk.

Venango County provides paid 17 holidays, vacations, and sick time; employer-paid individual coverage for medical, dental and life insurance, employer-paid family vision; along with an excellent pension plan. Qualified candidates must pass an interview. Successful candidates will work with the county to complete the clearance and drug screening process. All background checks must reflect acceptable results.

Job qualifications and deadlines to apply are obtainable online at www.pacareerlink.pa.gov or www.indeed.com.

County applications must be completed and returned to Venango County Human Resources, Troy A. Wood Human Services Complex, 1 Dale Ave., Franklin, PA 16323 by established deadlines. Late applications are not considered. You can download an application by visiting the HR Job Application Process section of the Venango County website at https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process and clicking the appropriate link to download the form. Or, application and job description can also be provided via email upon request. Questions can be addressed by calling 814-432-9551 or via email at [email protected]

**Drug-Free Workplace** EOE M/F/D/V





Data Entry Clerk

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a Data Entry Clerk.

Data Entry Clerk – Temporary assignment 4-6 weeks, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, $13/hr non-exempt

Location: Marienville, Pa

Requirements:

Must have prior computer/data entry skills

Must be detail-oriented

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be able to work independently

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Grinder

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a Grinder.

Grinder Opening – Potential for Temporary to permanent 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday

Prior grinding experience required. Potential growth into welding/fabrication.

Requirements:

Ability to lift, bend, push, pull and stand during 8 hour shift

Ability to read prints

Must be detail-oriented

Must be reliable

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must follow all safety protocols

Paid weekly on ASTI payroll.

Please call 814-437-2148 for more information.





School Secretary

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc.

All Seasons Temporaries, Inc. is currently accepting applications for a School Secretary.

Clarion School Secretary

Temporary Assignment, 7:30 to 3:30 Monday-Friday, $12-$15/hr Non-Exempt

Qualified candidates must pass pre-employment screening and have clearances.

Duties (but not limited to):

Maintain school calendar

Coordinate special events

Prepare Flyers for circulation

Sort and distribute mail

Order office supplies

Filing

Accept payments

Assist with monitoring classrooms as needed

Please send resumes to [email protected] or call 814-437-2148 for more information.





Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

County of Clarion

The County of Clarion currently has an opening for an Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer.

POSITION: Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer

LOCATION: Clarion County Domestic Relations Office, Clarion, PA

TYPE POSITION: Level 1 (Full Time, 35 hours per week)

SALARY RANGE: $29,120 – $34,580

QUALIFICATIONS: Associate or Bachelor’s Degree and two years experience in family law or a similar combination of education and experience. Must have strong computer skills, supervisory and accounting experience.

TO APPLY: Send a cover letter and resume with no less than three references to [email protected]

Any attachments must be in .pdf or .docx format

APPLICATION DEADLINE: December 3, 2021

OVERALL OBJECTIVES:

The purpose of the position of Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer is to provide administrative support to the Director and process all requests through the PACSES system. This position will also work all enforcement remedies for support cases to obtain full, timely payment.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Perform necessary duties of the Director when absent

PACSES Administrator Submit online requests for any problems that arise from PACSES/SCDU Data Processing Service Requests Financial Exceptions Requests SCDU Coordinator

Enforcement Prepare Contempt Petitions Work daily enforcement alerts for compliance of court orders Review files and determine necessary enforcement action Schedule and conduct enforcement/contempt conferences FIDM/MSFIDM-review all financial data matches received via mail alerts for processing Review Credit Bureau reporting and process Review driver’s license and recreational license suspensions and process Process bench warrants, release orders and detainers Maintain the incarceration log

Financials Submit over the counter payments to SCDU via computer for processing and prepare bank deposits when Director is absent Work the R902 (FTI report) daily

Prepare court orders and enter information onto PACSES for processing Orders from contempt hearings

Prepare the DRS Hearing Officer’s Report and Recommendation for processing

Work a number of monthly Data Integrity Task (DIT) lists (per attached) and initiates the necessary action

Assist clients and workers daily with questions/complaints/concerns

Perform related duties as assigned by authorized personnel and back-up to office personnel when necessary

Read Daily Production and proceed accordingly with any new information being implemented by the PACSES project

Review and follow through with alerts received from CSLN

Attend contempt hearings and prepare court orders, as needed

Process and prepare emancipation orders

Prints Fee transmittal and help prepare/ help complete the MSE with Director monthly

SUPERVISION RECEIVED:

Report to the Director. Receive limited instruction or supervision in carrying out routine day-to-day tasks.

SUPERVISION GIVEN:

Provide supervision to Receptionist, Intake Caseworker, and Conference Officer as needed.

WORKING CONDITIONS:

The work environment characteristics described herein are representative of those the employee encounters while performing the essential functions of the position. The Assistant Director/Enforcement Officer works indoors on a regular basis in the office with minimal environmental factors.

PHYSICAL/ MENTAL CONDITIONS:

Must possess the ability to do light work with occasional lifting/carrying of objects up to 20 pounds

Must be able to pay close attention to detail while being able to concentrate for long periods of time

Must be able to sit for long periods throughout the work day with occasional standing, walking, twisting and bending

Must possess the ability to convey and present information, explain procedures, and follow instructions

QUALIFICATIONS:

Associate’s or Bachelor’s degree and 2 years of experience in family law, or a similar combination of experience and education required. Must have strong computer skills supervisory and accounting experience.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Ability to work effectively with the public, co-workers, subordinates, and government officials

Ability to speak and write English fluently and to understand written and spoken English

Effective communication skills

Good interpersonal skills

Ability to exercise initiative and problem-solving skills in carrying out job duties, and to make independent decisions when circumstances warrant

Ability to function independently and to be flexible

Knowledge of modern office practices and equipment

Ability to become familiar with various legal publications, legal terminology and the Pennsylvania Rules of Civil Procedures in order to comprehend various documents and schedule matters as dictated by rule and/or statute

Skilled in utilizing current word processing and spreadsheet software, such as Microsoft Office

Ability to handle a variety of unrelated issues simultaneously

Required to maintain strict confidentiality, as specifically set forth in the Court Personnel and Procedures Manual

Partisan political activity prohibited

CLARION COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER





K-12 School Psychologist

Redbank Valley School District

Redbank Valley School District is seeking to fill an opening for a full-time K-12 School Psychologist position.

Experience in a school setting is preferred. Responsibilities include an initial evaluation, reevaluations, gifted evaluations, consultation with staff, functional behavioral assessments, participation in building MTSS teams and processes.

Must have PA School Psychologist Certification and current Act 34, 141, and 151 clearances.

Please submit a resume, PA standard application, references, transcripts, certification, and clearances to:

Amy Rupp, Superintendent

920 Broad Street

New Bethlehem, PA 16242

EOE





Welders, Fabricators and General Shop Employees

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc.

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc. located in Kennerdell, PA, is seeking Welders, Fabricators, and General Shop Employees.

Competitive compensation and benefits opportunity.

Please email resume to [email protected] or take resume in person to:

Witherup Fabrication & Erection, Inc.

431 Kennerdell Road

Kennerdell, PA 16374

Witherup Fabrication & Erection can be reached at 814-385-6601.





Multiple Positions at Webco

Webco Industries

Webco Industries, located in Oil City and Reno, currently has openings for a Maintenance Technician, Storeroom Attendant, as well as various Manufacturing Plant Opportunities.

Starting at $15/hour

$1.20 Night Shift Differential

Apply at: webcotube.com



At Webco They:

Empower Their People with…

* Opportunities for growth * Promotion from within * 401(K) Matching * Paid Holidays & Vacation



Focus and Build on Strengths…

* Education Reimbursement * Training Opportunities * Webco U. Courses * Career Path Plans



Protect First Things Now…

* Health & Wellness Programs * Health Insurance * Disability & Life Insurance * EAP * Work Life Balance



Create and Capture Value…

* Attendance Bonuses * Safety Bonuses * Referral Bonuses *Longevity Pay * Profit Sharing * Retirement Planning



Expect the Best...

* Motivated * Punctual * Coachable * Dependable * Safety Driven * 100% Engaged



Dominate Niche Markets…

Through their core values of TRUST and TEAMWORK Webco is North America’s foremost provider of innovative tubing solutions.



Apply NOW to join their family!

