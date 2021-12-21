Winifred A. Black, 85, of Franklin, passed away Thursday Dec. 16, 2021 in her home following a brief illness.

Born Sept. 26, 1936 in Oil City, PA., she was the daughter of the late Leland C. Black Sr. & Luna Mae Roberts Black.

She was a 1954 graduate of Cranberry High School.

Winnie has lived life to the fullest, some of her journeys have taken her all over the world to such places as Africa, Ireland, Europe and Trinidad.

She was a hard worker and worked as an optician in several states, operated a Bed-and-breakfast in TN and also worked as a EMT in Texas.

She enjoyed cooking and hosting dinner parties for family and friends, and was cherished and loved by all she met.

Winnie is survived by three daughters, Jenny Terrill of Franklin, Laura Terrill of FL, Lesa Terrill of Titusville; 7 grandchildren; many great grandchildren and one great great grandchild also survive.

She was preceded in death by her ex-husband Edwin Leo Terrill.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

