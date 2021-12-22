A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. West wind 10 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Thursday – A slight chance of snow showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Christmas Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – A chance of snow showers before 1am, then a chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

