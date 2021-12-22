BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Daum, Defense Lead North Clarion Past A-C Valley



FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT/D9) – Josh Daum poured in 21 points, all in the first three quarters, as the North Clarion boys basketball team held off A-C Valley for a 52-40 victory on Tuesday night.

Daum scored 10 points in the first quarter as the Wolves led 17-11. His seven points in the third quarter helped North Clarion pull away.

Cole Byers and Collin Schmader each scored eight for the Wolves, who played strong defense against A-C Valley.

The Falcons (4-2) came in averaging 69 points in their last four games – all wins.

Jay Clover led the way for A-C Valley with 18 points. Alex Preston added 11 for the Falcons.

CLARION 75, VENANGO CATHOLIC 32 – Christian Simko scored 24 points as the Bobcats rolled.

Gabe Simko pitched in 15 for Clarion, which outscored Venango Catholic 35-10 in the second half.

Jake Leiderbach paced Venango Catholic with 12 points.

UNION 82, FOREST 24 – Caden Rainey and Skyler Roxbury each had 14 points as the Knights had little trouble dispatching the Fires.

Peyton Johnston and Bailey Crissman each added 10 for Union, which had 10 players score at least two points.

Allen Johnston scored 12 for Forest.

MONITEAU 67, CRANBERRY 21 – Kyle Pry scored 19 points and also had five steals and four assists as the Warriors took care of Cranberry.

Ryan Jewart also had a big night with 17 points – including four 3-pointers.

David Dessicino (13) and Colton Thomas (10) also reached double figures for Moniteau.

GIRLS

Madison Forringer led four Redbank Valley players in double figures with 13 points as the Bulldogs pulled out a 51-45 win over visiting Karns City.

Caylen Rearick added 11 and Alivia Huffman and Mylee Harmon had 10 each for Redbank Valley.

Emma Johns scored 23 to lead Karns City. Rossi McMillen also had 10 points for the Gremlins.

Forringer had a big second half for the Bulldogs with 10 of her points coming in the final two quarters. That helped Redbank Valley maintain a slim lead.

Johns also had a big second half for Karns City. She hit three 3-pointers after halftime and scored 13 points in the final 16 minutes.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.