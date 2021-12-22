Charles Leroy Ohl, Jr., 72, of Erie passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021, at UPMC Hamot in Erie.

Charles was born on March 12, 1949, in Titusville to the late Charles L. Sr., and June A. (Bearce) Ohl.

He was a graduate of Townville High School.

Charles was a veteran of the US Army having served during the Korean War.

He was formerly employed by Daley and Kocan Auto in Titusville, Baillie Lumber Co. in Titusville, and retired from the US Postal Service in Oil City where he was a mail carrier.

Charles was a member of the Cleo J. Ross Post 368 American Legion and Bruce Shorts Post 5958 VFW.

He was a former Boy Scout Leader.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He also bowled and played bass guitar for several bands in the Titusville area for over 30 years.

He especially enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Kimberly Oaks of Titusville; a step-daughter, Tiffany Herring of Erie; a step-son, Scott Connolly and wife Rachael of Parkersburg, WVA; 11 grandchildren, Darrell Gesin, Jr., Breanna Aronhalt, Zachary Connolly, Tori Aronhalt, Jayden Turner, Giannea Turner, Lucius Cobenna, Mercedes Kerr, Frank Kerr, Jr., Carson Connolly, Delilah Connolly; and a sister, Arlene Millard and husband Marty of Chapmanville.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilson Ohl.

A memorial service will be conducted from the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA 16354 on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Glen Van Cise, officiating.

Inurnment will be in Diamond Cemetery.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

