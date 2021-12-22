Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Hot Crab Dip
Wednesday, December 22, 2021 @ 12:12 AM
This dip is irresistible!
Ingredients
7 oz. drained crab (can)
8 oz. soft cream cheese
1 Tbsp. milk
1 Tbsp. chopped onion
Dash of Tabasco
Salt and pepper to taste
Directions
-Mix and bake until golden brown at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.
-Serve with Town House crackers or whatever kind you prefer. Enjoy!
