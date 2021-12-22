Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Jeri Reddinger’s Hot Crab Dip

This dip is irresistible!

Ingredients

7 oz. drained crab (can)

8 oz. soft cream cheese



1 Tbsp. milk1 Tbsp. chopped onionDash of TabascoSalt and pepper to taste

Directions

-Mix and bake until golden brown at 350 degrees for 45 minutes.

-Serve with Town House crackers or whatever kind you prefer. Enjoy!

