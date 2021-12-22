Clarion County Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases; One Case Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 11 new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, December 21.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,391 while the death toll remained at 168.

Neighboring Forest County reported one new COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,844 and leaving the death toll at 31.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/21/21 – 9,387

12/20/21 – 8,616

12/17/21 through 12/19/21 – 19,444

12/16/21 – 7,509

12/15/21 – 6,675

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11477 40 11517 266 (1 new) Butler 31395 83 31478 600 (6 new) Clarion 6380 11 6391 168 Clearfield 13994 50 14044 252 (2 new) Crawford 14609 47 14656 252 (3 new) Elk 5195 13 5208 73 Forest 1843 1 1844 31 Indiana 12017 26 12043 288 (1 new) Jefferson 6708 8 6716 181 (1 new) McKean 6204 21 6225 112 Mercer 17525 35 17560 413 (7 new) Venango 8816 10 8826 194 (1 new) Warren 5496 21 5517 176 (2 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

