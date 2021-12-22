Clifford Allen Kistler, 68, of Franklin passed away peacefully with family by his side at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Sunday, December 19, 2021 due to complications of Covid-19.

He was born to Harry and Althea Kistler on July 6, 1953. His parents preceded him in death.

Cliff’s passions in life were dirt tracking racing, especially with Beaber’s Sprint car racing and the 7W Crew.

He also enjoyed watching Pittsburgh Penguins games, and spending time with his family and close friends.

Cliff leaves behind his wife of 47 years, Kathleen Y. Kistler, a son Clifford J. Kistler of Franklin, a daughter Amber Kistler of Oil City, and a special granddaughter who was his pride and joy, Hannah Breene of Oil City.

Also left to cherish his memory is his beloved French Bulldog, Frankie.

The family would like to thank the amazing staff both at UPMC Northwest and UPMC Hamot for taking amazing care of Cliff during his stay, he was so grateful for everyone.

At this time there will be no viewing.

A memorial will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca.

To express online condolences to Cliff’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

