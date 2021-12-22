Convicted Sex Offender from Clarion Loses Appeal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – A convicted sex offender from Clarion lost his appeal last week in the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.

Court documents indicate on Tuesday, December 14, the Superior Court of Pennsylvania affirmed a judgment of sentence entered in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas following the bench trial conviction of 48-year-old Joshua Sandoval, of Clarion, on a charge of failure to comply with Megan’s Law registration requirements.

According to the court documents, Sandoval appealed the judgment with the argument that the court abused its discretion by granting a motion from the prosecution to amend the information to change the specifics of the charge against him.

Sandoval was subsequently convicted of failure to comply with registration requirements and was sentenced to two to four years of incarceration.

In the court opinion, Judge J. King notes a previous precedent illustrating that an abuse of discretion must either override or misapply the law, which did not occur in Sandoval’s case.

According to King, Pennsylvania Rule of Criminal Procedure 564 governs when the Commonwealth may amend the charges against a defendant and states the court may allow amendment when the information as amended does not charge an additional or different offense.

The opinion also notes that the court was not obligated to accept Sandoval’s explanation that his failure to comply with the registration requirements was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that pandemic-related restrictions and shutdowns had not yet occurred when Sandoval’s period to report changes in employment expired.

Based on the case law, rule, and precedent, the Superior Court affirmed the judgment of sentence.

RELATED:

Sex Offender Sentenced to Up to Four Years in State Prison for Megan’s Law Violation

Sex Offender Arrested for Megan’s Law Violation

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.