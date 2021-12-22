Cornelius G.W. Stover, age 86, of Knox, was taken from this earth to join His Savior on December 20, 2021.

He died at home with his family after a period of declining health.

“Corny” was the fourth son born to Clarion Heeter Stover and Thelma Seigworth Stover in Wentling’s Corners on January 16th, 1935.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three older brothers: Blaine Stover, Jim Stover, and Dwight Stover and his only sister Jane Stover Hach.

He is survived by his youngest brother Dale Stover of Cleveland and sister-in-law Carole Stover of Seneca.

Corny could happily fill an evening telling stories about adventures with his brothers and little sister on Tippeecanoe Road.

Corny was awarded the Eagle Scout Badge as a young man.

He spent many a summer day fishing in Canoe Ripple and swimming in Deer Creek.

Perhaps that is where his avid love for fishing as an adult developed.

Corny met the love of his life while attending Bible School as a child at St Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Their friendship became a rare lifetime commitment to one another.

His beloved Pauline survives him.

They were united in matrimony at a lovely, double ring ceremony on August 6, 1954.

Reverend Lewis Fox presided over the ceremony and united Pauline and Corny in marriage and Pauline’s sister, Ruby, was wed to Fred Mays.

The two couples remained close throughout the coming years.

Corny and Pauline were married for almost 68 years. Their commitment to one another was exemplary.

The center of Corny and Pauline’s life remained their church.

Church family was their pleasure and their service.

Corny often said, “everything one needs for a good life can be learned in Sunday School.”

Throughout his final days he listened to church services and was still seeking answers to his many questions about Jesus and His Love.

Corny also served in the Lay Ministry at St. Paul’s Church.

Pauline and Corny raised two children, each of them reside in Knox and they survive with their spouses, Elizabeth Karen Stover Allaman (Ronald Allaman) and Kerry Allen Stover (Beverly Brosius Stover).

Corny adored his four grandchildren and strived to stay close to them. Angela Rhoades and her fiancée of Mars, Pa., Justin Allaman and his wife Alison of Erie, Pa; Remington Stover and his wife Darina of York, Pa and Felicia Stover of Pittsburgh.

He was never happier than when his family was gathered together.

Corny is also survived by his sister-in-laws Ruby Mays, Florence Thompson, and Lois Ashbaugh and his brother-in-law Cecil Ashbaugh.

He was known as “Uncle Picky” to some of his many nieces and nephews.

He reveled in kidding children that he didn’t know his colors or numbers and needed their help in learning them.

His love for people translated well with children.

The added blessing of seven great grandchildren was more than Corny ever expected.

His face glowed with pride any time he could see them.

Lily, Bryan, Riley, Brynlee, Abbi, Gaitlin and Grady were the laughter in his final days.

Corny and Pauline ran Corny’s Sales and Service in Knox.

They worked together to build a business with their son Kerry.

He never retired from that business.

His customers were a very important part of his life.

Corny believed in the power of working together and belonged to many groups that supported people in need.

He was a 33rd degree Mason.

It was his great honor to work with these men.

He belonged to the Edenburg Lodge #550, the Lodge of Perfection in Oil City, the Scottish Rite of New Castle Consistory, the Clarion County Shrine Club, and the Zem Zem Shrine Temple in Erie.

He also worked with Boy Scouts, Knox Volunteer Fire Company and the Knox Boro Council.

Corny and Pauline enjoyed travel and made frequent trips to Canada and Florida.

They often were in search of the “big one.”

Corny was proud of his wife’s fishing skill – even though she always out fished him.

Deer hunting was another time to spend time with his family and friends.

Because of Covid there will not be a service at this time.

The family invites you to attend a service celebrating Corny’s life later in the summer.

A perfect man I am not, a sinner saved by grace alone. I did my best and now I rest until we meet again.

In leu of flowers please consider donations to the Knox Volunteer Fire Company, St Paul’s Lutheran Church or Shriner’s Hospital in Erie.

