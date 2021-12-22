Elaine R. Adam, age 96, of East Hickory, PA formerly of Saegertown, PA died December 19, 2021 in her home surrounded by family and friends.

She was born in Wheeling, WV. The daughter of Lucie Johnson Whoolery Rickerson Jones and David Whoolery.

She spent most of her life in Saegertown, graduating from Saegertown High School.

She was a member of the Saegertown United Methodist Church.

She eventually moved to her “beloved River” in 2002, where she remained until her death.

Elaine eloped to Buena Vista, CA to marry her sailor, Jules N. Adam on March 9, 1945.

They returned to Saegertown to raise their six children.

She worked at J.C.Penny in Meadville.

She belonged to a card club for 63 years, of which she was the last original player.

Her greatest joy in life was her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Elaine is survived by all 6 of her children, Jules (Cathy) Adam, Christene (Les) McGowan, Margo (Al) Cancilla, Dan (Betty) Adam, Norbert (Kathy) Adam and Nina (Farley) DeBaise; grandchildren, Carrie (Scott) Phipps, Vince Brucker, Tiffany Crumbliss, Tia (Terry) Spencer, Brett (Rosa) Cancilla, Andrea (Paul) Hirosky, John (Juliet) O’Grady, Chad (Jen) Adam, Joe (Heather) Adam, Cami (Vince) Gorski, Jules (Laura) Adam, Ben DeBaise, Jim (Julie) DeBaise and Tom (Heather) DeBaise.

She was blessed with 29 great grandchildren, soon to be 30.

She played card games, shot basketball and admired the children as they played with generation old matchbox cars.

She also had a bonus family of caregivers, Ceal Summerville and Jill Rue and a dear friend, Bill Irwin.

Elaine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jules; grandson, Brent Brucker; sisters, Margaret Hohenstein, Lila Mercatoris, Corrine Pritchard and Kathy Cunningham; one brother, Elliot Whoolery and a special friend, Jean Davies.

Elaine Rose Adam will be truly missed.

A celebration of her life will be December 27, 2021 at The Tionesta United Methodist Church at 11:30, Pastor Kathy Dom, presiding.

Please sign Elaine’s online guestbook at www.hatheway-tedesco.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hatheway-Tedesco Funeral Home and Crematory, 614 Baldwin St., Meadville, PA 16335.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.