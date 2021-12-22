Featured Local Job: Field Marketing Representative/Underwriter

Farmers Mutual Fire Insurance Company is seeking a motivated individual to join their team.

Candidates will have the opportunity to pursue a career by marketing and underwriting property insurance.

The position involves fostering and developing relationships with an existing agency force and new agency appointments. Developing marketing strategies for products and services provided by the company to agents and policyholders.

A marketing representative/underwriter will gain an understanding of the principles of underwriting and operations within the department as well as the company by reviewing new business applications for acceptability, requesting additional information, if necessary, and accepting or rejecting risks per the company guidelines.

A successful candidate will have the ability to identify, analyze and solve problems as well as the ability to learn rapidly and adapt quickly to change. The position will require the ability to work independently and develop decision-making skills.

Good verbal and written communication skills and the ability to establish trust and effective working relationships with others on an external and internal basis are necessary.

This position provides competitive benefits and educational opportunities. Salary based upon experience.

Qualifications Include:

Associates Degree and/or equivalent education/experience

Bachelor’s Degree or equivalent education and experience

Prior insurance experience is a plus but not necessary

Above-average interpersonal and relationship skills

Demonstrates good teamwork, judgment, and decision-making skills

Initiative-taking with strong organizational skills

Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office software

Able to travel up to 50% of the time

Must possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license

Job Type: Full-time

Benefits:

401(k)

401(k) matching

Health insurance

Dental insurance

Vision insurance

Flexible spending account

Life insurance

Paid time off

Professional development assistance

Tuition reimbursement

Additional Benefits:

Remote work ability an option (Upon completion of training)

Availability of company car use for travel to agency visits

Schedule: Monday to Friday

To Apply: Send letter of interest and resume to: [email protected]

