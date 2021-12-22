GT Thompson Visits Clarion; Talks Rural Broadband Needs, Cryptocurrency and Agriculture

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – As U.S. Representative of Pennsylvania’s Fifteenth District in the U.S. House of Representatives – which is the state’s geographically largest congressional district – Glenn (GT) Thompson is a road warrior.

If it is Monday, it must be Clarion Rotary, and GT was ready to talk about some of his work in Washington, D.C., for his district, ranging from how cryptocurrency and agriculture fit together to critical broadband needs for rural areas.

In the 115th Congress, GT introduced the career and technical education for the 21st-Century Act that passed the House and Senate unanimously and was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

“I’m privileged and honored to be here with Clarion Rotary,” Thompson said. “It is just a force for good, and at 1.4 million individuals around the world, they’re in Rotary International’s 46,000 clubs.

“I encourage those members to continue to be active in a volunteer capacity whether it’s a Rotary or Lions, or the amazing number of other organizations.

“I do have that privilege and honor of serving as the ranking Republican member of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee. The last time a member of Congress in Pennsylvania did that, they were a World War One veteran.

“If, and when the Republicans take back the majority in the House, I would be the first member of Congress from Pennsylvania to actually chair the House Agriculture Committee. This is a huge agriculture state and our number one industry. One out of every seven jobs is directly or indirectly related to agriculture. The agriculture committee is a whole lot more than what most people think.

“Incredible families have worked so hard each and every day, those farmers or ranchers and foresters and their families. It’s about the rural economy. rural utilities, rural broadband, sewer, and water. We’re all about education. We dabble with rural healthcare and rural education and land grant universities — Penn State.”

There are also some things on the committee that would be rather surprising.

“Cryptocurrency, whether you understand it or not, or whether you like it or not, is here to stay. It topped a month and a half ago as a $3 trillion part of our economy.

“The cryptocurrency tokens are a commodity once they are traded, and the Commodity Futures Trading Corporation and the Agriculture Committee have jurisdiction over them. I will say I’ve done my year now of crypto education, and my head doesn’t hurt near as much while I’m working on cryptocurrency, but it’s been a bit of a challenge. We’re actually getting ready to release a draft of some legislation trying to put some guidelines around cryptocurrency.

“Number One – I guess this is drawing from my healthcare days of ‘Do No Harm,’ I want to make sure consumers are not, cannot, be harmed, taken advantage of the cryptocurrency.

“Number Two – I want to make sure we won’t leave all the innovation that can come with that.”

Broadband

“One of the huge needs in Clarion County is broadband.

“I was really proud to have recently announced rural broadband grants for Clarion County. The need is significant, and after 2020, it was probably one of the hardest lessons learned – the digital divide.

‘I know for a fact that some families drove from somewhere in the county to the library in Clarion and sat in the parking lot and hoped to tap into the hotspot so those kids could do their homework in 2020. It was not ideal, and this was all across the congressional district and all across the nation. One of my goals, certainly with the agriculture committee, is to make sure that we take steps to end the digital divide.

“There are some monies with a bipartisan infrastructure. It came out, but it was failing – as far as I was concerned. It only provided $2 billion to USDA for rural broadband. The studies and hearings that we’ve done have shown that we need approximately $40 billion to do 98 percent of the ending of the digital divide and another $40 million to complete the remaining two percent.

“Much of the government funding is directed at suburban areas, but more funds are needed to address rural areas.”

Thompson praised the efforts of Clarion County Commissioners using Cares money to improve Broadband in Clarion County along with two grants he helped obtain: One was a $50,000.00 grant through the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) to develop a comprehensive broadband plan, and another $1.1 million ARC grant for connectivity.

(Pictured above: Clarion Rotary President Tom Spence with Congressman Thompson.)

Game hunting is also an important economic impact for Pennsylvania.

“The most recent data is between $500 million and $540 million for big game hunting that includes some bears, but mostly whitetail deer. Deer farms contribute another $140 million, but the biggest surprise to me was something called wildlife watching.

“They track it to see the impact of the people that come into the area for things like rooms, meals, and other money they spend. It all adds up to $1.4 billion for wildlife watching.”

Another hot issue facing Thompson is the possible tolling of some I-80 bridges in Clarion and Jefferson Counties.

“I had a conversation just at the end of last week with the federal highway folks. My goal was to see what their interaction has been with the state of Pennsylvania because supposedly Pennsylvania is really interested in public engagement. I question whether they really care.

“I don’t know whether you know it or not. I think they’ve already built the gantries to do the tolls before the projects – before they were formally commissioned – which tells me they really don’t care for some of you who did sit in for those meetings.”

Thompson also said he delivered the following message to the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation:

I want to assure you if, by some terrible reason that this goes forward and we see tragic accidents because of diversion of traffic, we see fatalities, we see the economic impact with wear and tear on local borough or township roads, I’m going to hold you responsible for that because you should be providing proper oversight on the tolling project.

Redistricting

Thompson was asked about the impact of a declining population reported in the 2020 Census and losing one of the U.S. Congressional Districts.

The short answer is Pennsylvania’s geographically largest congressional district is likely to grow.

“We had 18 districts 10 years ago with the 2010 census. With the 2020 Census, we found that once again, we’ll lose a congressional seat. We’re going to go from 18 to 17. I will have to add 90,000 constituents.

“Today, I woke up in Centre County, I was with the Armstrong County Commissioners in Kittanning before coming to Clarion County. I’ll go on to Indiana County and then to Cambria County tonight. I’m kind of built for that, so it’s fine. I’ve never known anything less than that, and it’s probably going to get bigger.

“The Pennsylvania House and Senate are now redistricting. There have been numerous maps that have been released. Those two bills are going to be out here for about a month, and they then need to be merged into one product. The Governor recently made a statement completely contrary to what I thought he would – he’s not looking to negotiate or draw maps. His job is to say yay or nay to veto. If he vetos, the bill would go back to the House and Senate.

“I represent 14 counties today, and there are nine other counties I used to represent that are pretty much around us,” GT concluded.

No matter what changes with the Congressional district, there is no doubt that Thompson will remain a road warrior.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.