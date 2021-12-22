Keystone Adopts New Health and Safety Plan

KNOX, Pa. (EYT) – The Keystone School Board adopted a new health and safety plan which does not require face masks and will allow students and staff who have been in close contact with a COVID-positive person to go to school with a mask.

Close contact students and staff will be required to take a COVID test within 48 hours and will be allowed to go to school without a mask after the receipt of a negative COVID test or after 10 days have elapsed.

The new policies were unanimously adopted at a special meeting of the board on Monday, December 20.

The board had previously discussed undertaking major revisions to their health and safety plan during their regular board meeting on December 8.

“Before, we were requiring all staff and students that were symptomatic or asymptomatic to quarantine,” Keystone Superintendent Teresa Young told exploreClarion.com. “We are only going to be requiring positive COVID cases and symptomatic to quarantine. Those that are asymptomatic will be able to attend school wearing a facial covering until they can produce a negative test.”

The district’s new health and safety plan is available here.

Legal question

As the meeting ended The Clarion News editor, Rodney Sherman, asked the board what the purpose of an executive session the board had conducted before the special meeting was.

“It was to receive privileged legal advice,” Keystone’s legal counsel, Jennifer Gornall, told Sherman.

“That’s kind of an insufficient answer. That’s a non-specific answer,” replied Sherman.

“They were asking legal questions about COVID-19 rules, regulations, laws, mandates and how they impact and need to revise the health and safety plan,” said Gornall.

Sherman asked Gornall if the content of the executive session was related to policy-making, why they did not discuss it in an open meeting.

“The board had legal questions about issues specific to their health and safety plan and policy decisions,” Gornall said, “how they impact the union, what the response might be, what the legal ramifications were for doing this or that. So, I do believe it’s appropriate for the board to receive legal advice in private.”

According to the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act, the reason for holding an executive session must be stated at the open meeting immediately before or after the executive session.

The Act lists seven reasons that allows an agency like the Keystone School Board to hold executive sessions, including:

(4) To consult with its attorney or other professional advisor regarding information or strategy in connection with litigation or with issues on which identifiable complaints are expected to be filed.

and:

(5) To review and discuss agency business which, if conducted in public, would violate a lawful privilege or lead to the disclosure of information or confidentiality protected by law, including matters related to the initiation and conduct of investigations of possible or certain violations of the law and quasi-judicial deliberations.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.