Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Clarion Borough

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to the scene of a vehicle versus pedestrian incident in downtown Clarion on Tuesday evening.

A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreClarion.com that the accident was reported around 5:17 p.m. at the intersection of South Street and 5th Avenue.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company Number 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to Mike Chesterfield, First Assistant Chief for Clarion Fire & Hose Company Number 1, the pedestrian was an adult female who was sitting on a nearby curb when emergency personnel arrived at the scene.

She was subsequently transported to Clarion Hospital by Clarion Hospital Ambulance for non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared around 11:33 p.m.

