Police Release Details of One-Vehicle Crash on Route 208

BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a one-vehicle crash that happened on State Route 208 late last month.

According to police, the crash took place around 2:34 p.m. on Friday, November 26, on State Route 208 just west of Whitling Road, in Beaver Township, Clarion County.

Police say 60-year-old David W. Switzer, of Knox, was operating a 2017 Toyota Camry traveling east on State Route 208 toward Knox Borough when the vehicle drifted off the south shoulder of the roadway and struck a utility pole and a fence. The vehicle then came to a controlled final rest on the south side of the roadway.

Switzer was using a seat belt and was not injured.

According to police, this accident is under investigation and charges are pending.

Clarion-based State Police released the above reports on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

