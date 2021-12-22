Police: Suspect in Rockland Homicide Remains in Custody, Autopsy Results Pending

ROCKLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Officials say a suspect in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man in Rockland Township earlier this month remains in custody.

The shooting took place on Sunday, December 12.

Franklin-based State Police were initially dispatched to 279 Carls Road, in Rockland Township, Venango County, around 2:26 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival at the scene, the victim – 29-year-old Peter Bernardo Spencer of Allegheny County – was found dead in the front yard of the residence, due to multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

The suspect, a known 25-year-old man, was subsequently detained and taken into custody. Police say he remains in custody as of Tuesday, December 21.

According to police, multiple firearms were also located at the scene.

The case, which is being classified as a homicide, is being investigated by the Troop E Major Case Team.

Police say an autopsy has been completed and results are pending.

Trooper Michelle McGee, Community Service Officer for the Franklin-based State Police, told exploreVenango.com police are also conferring with District Attorney Shawn White regarding criminal charges in relation to the incident.

No further details are being released at this time due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

