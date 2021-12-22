 

Residence Destroyed by Fire in Foxburg

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

C112DE8E-FOXBURG BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple fire companies responded to a fire that destroyed a residence in Foxburg Borough on Tuesday night.

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, a structure fire was reported at a residence on North Palmer Avenue in Foxburg Borough around 10:30 p.m.

Parker City Volunteer Fire Department, Callensburg Volunteer Fire Department, Emlenton Fire Department, Knox Volunteer Fire Company, Perry Township Fire Department, Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, St. Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department, Bruin Volunteer Fire Department, Eau Claire Volunteer Fire Department, and Emlenton Area Ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 3:00 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

