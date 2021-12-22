Robert N. “Bob” Botts, 80, of Oil City, went to Glory to be with his wife and his Lord and Savior Monday afternoon, December 20, 2021 while surrounded by loved ones at his home.

He was born in Knox on September 1, 1941 to the late Ivan Victor and Mary Catherine (Russell) Botts.

He was a graduate of Oil City High School.

Bob was employed for more than thirty years as a machinist at Joy Manufacturing in Franklin.

He retired in 2005.

He was a member of the Oil City Moose Club.

He was of the Protestant faith.

Bob enjoyed hunting with his sons and his grandchildren.

He was always lending a helping hand to family, friends, and neighbors, especially with home improvement projects.

He was a “jack of all trades, master of none,” and was always fixing or tinkering with something.

He was a great story and joke teller and had a great sense of humor.

Above all else, Bob cherished his family and enjoyed spending time with his family and attending family gatherings.

He was married in Oil City on November 3, 1962 to Joyce Y. (Proper), and she preceded him in death on November 10, 2021.

Five children survive: Joann Johnson and her husband Dave, Shelly Tenney and her husband Randy, Rob Botts and his wife Julie, Ken Botts and his wife Jamey, and Mike Botts.

Bob was a wonderful grandfather to his 16 grandkids and 25 great-grandkids.

He is also survived by two sisters, Carol Birchard and Janice Botts; a brother, Gary Botts and his wife Tammy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Fred Botts; a sister, Sue Proper; and a great-granddaughter, Jenna Grace.

Visitation will be held in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca on Thursday (Dec. 23rd) from 2 – 4 p.m.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Thursday at 4 p.m. with Rev. Gale Boocks; and Jeremy Snyder, his grandson-in-law, officiating.

Private interment will be in Lamey Cemetery in Oakland Township.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org.

To express online condolences to Bob’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

