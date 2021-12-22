Say What?!: Woman Goes From a Bobby Pin to a Tennessee Home in 28 Trades

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca. – A San Francisco woman who put a single bobby pin up for trade on Craigslist in May 2020 said it took her 28 exchanges and about a year and one-half to trade up to a Tennessee home.

Demi Skipper, 30, who chronicled her “Trade Me Project” on TikTok, said she was inspired by Kyle McDonald, who executed a similar project in 2006 that began with a red paperclip and ended with a house.

