Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: Christmas Eve Dinner, Themed Thursday Dinner at Wanango

Wednesday, December 22, 2021 @ 12:12 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

wanango-dining-roomJoin Wanango Country Club for dinner on Christmas Eve.

A limited menu will be available with items such as Old Fashioned Potato Soup, Prime Rib Au Jus, and Veal Marsala – just to name a few!

Christmas Eve hours will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

This dinner is open to the public.

Reservations are preferred. Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to leave a message to make a reservation.

“Merry Christmas from our families to yours.”

Themed Dinner Thursday – Polish Week

The next Themed Dinner Thursday will be on December 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Polish theme!

The buffet will include many Polish favorites for $25.00/person.

A children’s menu will also be available.

Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to leave a message to make a reservation.

