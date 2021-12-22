SPONSORED: Christmas Eve Dinner, Themed Thursday Dinner at Wanango
Join Wanango Country Club for dinner on Christmas Eve.
A limited menu will be available with items such as Old Fashioned Potato Soup, Prime Rib Au Jus, and Veal Marsala – just to name a few!
Christmas Eve hours will run from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
This dinner is open to the public.
Reservations are preferred. Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to leave a message to make a reservation.
“Merry Christmas from our families to yours.”
Themed Dinner Thursday – Polish Week
The next Themed Dinner Thursday will be on December 23, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Polish theme!
The buffet will include many Polish favorites for $25.00/person.
A children’s menu will also be available.
Call 814-676-8133 and select option #2 to leave a message to make a reservation.
