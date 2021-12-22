Two Vehicle Crash Reported on Main Street in Clarion

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash was reported on Main Street in Clarion Borough late Tuesday morning.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a representative of Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash was reported around 11:10 a.m. near the intersection of Main Street and 7th Avenue in Clarion Borough.

Clarion Fire & Hose Company Number 1, Clarion Hospital Ambulance, and Clarion Borough Police were dispatched to the scene.

The scene was cleared around 11:33 a.m.

No additional details are available at this time.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.