Virginia I. Kuney, 83, of Oil City passed away at Oakwood Heights on Monday, December 20, 2021, received with open arms by her husband and son.

She was born in Oil City on December 27, 1937 and was the daughter of the late Genevieve Johnson.

Virginia was a homemaker and enjoyed playing bingo, cards, and being around the grand kids.

She was married to the late Robert Q. Kuney who preceded her in 2015.

Together they had 5 children; Deb Johnson and husband Gary of Dempseytown, Karen Burke of Erie, Joyce Schnitzer and husband Tom of Oil City, and Pam McBride and husband Harry of Oil City and a late son Robert A. Kuney; 7 granchildren; T.J. Deeter, Melissa Lynn, Jason Schnitzer, Doug Schnitzer, Stacey Andres, Nicholas McBride, and Jacob Kuney, and several great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

She is also survived by siblings; Pete Brown of Florida, Linda Buchanan of Franklin, Mary Sanders of AZ, Brenda Chamberlain of Seneca and a sister in-law Louise Lucas.

In addition to her parents, husband, and a son, she was preceded in death by siblings Howard Brown and Richard Johnson.

There will be no visitation or service as per Virginia’s request.

The Reinsel Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

