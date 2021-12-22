YMCA Announces Team Loser Weight Loss Challenge

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Scenic Rivers YMCA has announced a motivational weight loss challenge set to begin on Monday, January 3, at their Clarion and Oil City YMCA locations.

Are you looking for some motivation to lose weight in 2022?

The Team Loser challenge, based on the TV show “The Biggest Loser” will help you with tips and personal support from a trainer, plus plenty of motivation from your teammates. Pick your team of three to six members and weigh-in at the YMCA from Monday, January 3, to Friday, January 7.

If you don’t have teammates, the Y will pair you with people like you who want to succeed!

Meet with your trainer for tips and advice! A one-hour team session is included in the challenge price! You can meet for additional sessions with your trainer for just $28 per team. Split the cost and get all the benefits of working with a personal trainer!

Work out and make diet changes to reach your weight loss goal. Receive weekly emails with healthy tips and motivation from your trainer. Support your team members by working out together and sharing healthy meal ideas.

Weigh-out the week of March 14-18!

Team with the highest percentage of weight loss wins $500 & prizes! Team Fee: $100 per team (Members/Non-members). Must be a member to utilize the YMCA and receive services (initial session with your trainer is included).

Those wishing to join the YMCA and utilize the equipment and facility will receive 20% off through the BFF (Buddy for Fitness) Program. Ask about it at the YMCA membership desk.

For more information about the Clarion County and Y programs, please visit the YMCA website at www.clarioncountyymca.org, call 814-764-3400, and follow the Y on Facebook.

