A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a slight chance of rain between 1am and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 30. South wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday – A chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Southwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Showers. Low around 39. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Christmas Day – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 54. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – A chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday – Snow showers likely before 8am, then rain and snow showers likely between 8am and 10am, then rain showers likely after 10am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – A chance of rain showers after 1am, mixing with snow after 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday – A chance of rain and snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 51. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

