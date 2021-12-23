Clarion Borough Gives Update on Stormwater; Manages Personnel Issues

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – During the Clarion Borough Council meeting on Tuesday night, an update was presented on the stormwater conflict with Clarion University and multiple personnel issues were addressed.

Council member Zachary Garbarino asked the council if the borough had reached out to Clarion University to discuss the request to connect its stormwater system in the parking lot of Memorial Stadium to the borough’s system.

“We reached out to the university,” said council president Carol Lapinto. “We will meet the first or second week of January.”

Lapinto stated the meeting will be specifically about stormwater at Memorial Stadium and not CUP’s refusal to pay the borough’s stormwater fee.

“Maybe working together we can come up with some type of resolution,” she said.

Personnel matters

The council appointed, reappointed, and accepted resignations to various boards and commissions:

Approved the resignation of Bernie Varvek from the Civil Service Commission, effective December 31, 2021.

Appointed BJ Whren as a member of the Civil Service Commission, effective January 1, 2022.

Appointed Marcy Trombetta as an alternate member for the Civil Service Commission, effective January 1, 2022.

Appointed Christy Logue to a three-year term on the Zoning Hearing Board, effective January 1, 2022.

Re-appointed Jennifer Fulmer Vinson to a four-year term on the Planning Commission.

Re-appointed Lee Krull to a four-year term to the Planning Commission.

Re-appointed Mike Kalinowski to a three-year term on the Police Pension Commission.

Re-appointed Mike Kalinowski to a three-year term on the General Employee’s Pension Committee.

