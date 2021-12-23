Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peppermint Meltaways

They really do melt in your mouth!

Ingredients

1 cup butter, softened

1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar



1/2 teaspoon peppermint extract1-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1/2 cup cornstarch

Frosting:

2 tablespoons butter, softened

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1/4 teaspoon peppermint extract

2 to 3 drops red food coloring, optional

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup crushed peppermint candies

Directions

-In a small bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in extract. In another bowl, whisk flour and cornstarch; gradually beat into creamed mixture. Refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes or until firm enough to handle.

-Preheat oven to 350°. Shape dough into 1-in. balls; place 2 in. apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 9-11 minutes or until bottoms are light brown. Remove from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

-In a small bowl, beat butter until creamy. Beat in milk, extract, and, if desired, food coloring. Gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar until smooth. Spread over cookies; sprinkle with crushed candies. Store in an airtight container.

