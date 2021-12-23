Clarion County Reports 23 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death; Two Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed that Clarion County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and one additional death as of Wednesday, December 22.

The county’s total number of cases has reached 6,414 while the death toll increased to 169.

Neighboring Forest County reported two new COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday, moving the county’s total number to 1,846 and leaving the death toll at 31.

Data for this article comes from the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

12/22/21 – 9,282

12/21/21 – 9,387

12/20/21 – 8,616

12/17/21 through 12/19/21 – 19,444

12/16/21 – 7,509

[LOCAL REGION]

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 11517 32 11549 269 (3 new) Butler 31478 89 31567 602 (2 new) Clarion 6391 23 6414 169 (1 new) Clearfield 14044 52 14096 254 (2 new) Crawford 14656 59 14715 253 (1 new) Elk 5208 15 5223 73 Forest 1844 2 1846 31 Indiana 12043 39 12082 289 (1 new) Jefferson 6716 19 6735 181 McKean 6225 8 6233 113 (1 new) Mercer 17560 47 17607 421 (8 new) Venango 8826 14 8840 198 (4 new) Warren 5517 14 5531 177 (1 new)

The department continues to urge Pennsylvanians to follow CDC guidance for wearing a mask where required by law, rule and regulations, including healthcare, local business and workplace guidance. For the protection of themselves and others, individuals who have not yet been vaccinated or are partially vaccinated are still encouraged to wear a mask when in public. CDC also recommends all individuals wear a mask indoors in public if you are in an area of substantial or high transmission.

If you or your loved ones are not yet vaccinated, now is the time to get fully vaccinated, get boosted, and get children ages 5 – 18 vaccinated. Visit vaccines.gov to find a vaccine provider near you to schedule your vaccine appointment.

The Department of Health continues to provide the public with extensive and frequently updated data on both the COVID-19 dashboard and the vaccine dashboard. Both dashboards provide an interactive experience for the user to review statewide and local-level data updated daily.

The department also provides a dashboard showing COVID-19 data for skilled nursing homes including case counts, deaths and vaccination status for residents and staff.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.