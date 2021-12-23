Clarion University Student Launches New Local Food Delivery and Ride-Sharing Service

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – When Aldi’s closed for remodeling in September, Pat Ritchie saw a need for reliable grocery options for many people in Clarion County.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

“That left the only store in our area to be open as Walmart, and it left no options for delivery to local residents, in a pandemic, and with residents that aren’t all able-bodied,” he told exploreClarion.com. “This was unacceptable to me.”

He said he heard complaints about the inaccessibility of delivery services outside Clarion Borough and was frustrated by what he called “the unreliability and non-transparent policies of other companies” such as DoorDash and InstaCart.

To this end, he founded his own delivery and ride-share service, Clarion Carrier.

“Clarion Carrier is what I describe as a courier service for our somewhat-rural area,” said Ritchie. “It combines the likes of many gig-economy companies that I have worked for over the months and years. It takes all of the delivery services provided by those companies and makes them accessible to those in the farther areas, such as Shippenville, Knox, Sligo, and more.”

Ritchie explained there are also older folks in Clarion who he believes prefer to call in food orders instead of using a website, and that due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses in the area might not be able to pay the fees to be hosted on a platform like DoorDash.

As a library science, politics, and law junior at Clarion University, Ritchie hails from Pocono Lake in the eastern part of the Commonwealth.

He said he is likely to stay in Clarion for a while, as he intends to attend graduate school here, as well. In all likelihood, Clarion Carrier will be Richie’s full-time occupation, but he explained he will need to work around his class schedule. The hours that Clarion Carrier is available are posted on its website.

“If I get overwhelmed, I’ve already had a few people express interest in driving,” he said. “The hours are posted on my website as soon as I know what they are going to be, and they rarely change once posted.”

The website also lists the restaurants that Clarion Carrier will deliver from, which include local spots such as Bob’s Subs, Daddy’s, and Toby Hill Bar and Grill, as well as Applebee’s and the Subway on Pa-68. To solicit its services, Ritchie said he is available by phone at 570-794-3663 or through the website’s order forms.

The website states fees for delivery are $2.50 per mile with a $6.00 minimum charge for local orders or $2.00 a mile with a $15.00 minimum for longer distance deliveries. This is on top of the cost of the order.

Ritchie will deliver food in a 20-mile radius around Clarion.

“The gas price plays a huge role, but I generally charge rates similar to, and sometimes cheaper than, other delivery companies,” Ritchie said regarding the way he sets his fees. “I’m active on all of them, so I can see what the prices are and adjust accordingly. I want to be fair to my customers, but I don’t want to screw myself in the process. DoorDash is known to offer $3.00 for a ten-mile order, something that I believe should be illegal when they charged you $15.00 or more to place it.”

The menus from the restaurants Clarion Carrier goes to are all listed on the website; although some of them, such as Arby’s, do not have prices on them. Ritchie explained he sourced the menus that were published publicly, but for some, he recorded them from memory due to them not being available outside of the restaurant. In other cases, he said due to price fluctuations, he cannot update the site fast enough.

For these restaurants, the website states, “exact order totals will not be available until after the order is placed. An estimate will be provided when you place your order.”

Ritchie clarified: “I can give an estimate, but I can’t provide an exact total until I physically place the order inside the restaurant. The prices I have access to come from printed copies of menus or from the stores’ own website. Some places don’t provide that info, and therefore, I don’t have it.”

As far as payment methods, the website lists cash-at-the-door, PayPal, Venmo, credit/debit, and check as acceptable methods.

Clarion Carrier is also a ride-sharing service.

Ritchie says he is willing to drive people within a 100-mile radius at a price of $4.00 per person and $2.00 per mile with a $7.00 minimum. He can fit five passengers and also rents out his trunk for $15.00.

“If a student wants to rideshare from Pittsburgh to Clarion or vice-versa, I see no reason not to offer that service. There aren’t any other companies that I could find online who advertise a Clarion to Pitt or vice-versa rate. To my knowledge, I am the first,” Ritchie said.

For his vehicle, he uses a 2003 Honda Pilot. He stated he is insured and has AAA.

Additionally, Ritchie expressed his desire to expand the service.

“I plan to add to it in the future, to offer shop-and-deliver services from local establishments, laundry services, package deliveries, the possibilities are endless,” he said. “If anyone has ideas for a service they’d want to see but Clarion doesn’t have, let me know. Our town lacks a lot of services, and I’m open to expansion.”

So far, “a small number of people” have asked or used Clarion Carrier.

“I expected the numbers to be small, as I sort of intended it to be a soft launch,” Ritchie said. “I want to work out any bugs or kinks in my service and be able to offer a full line of services with more concrete hours, before opening the service in the spring for the students. I expect the demand to sharply increase once students return, so I am ensuring that I am prepared for that.”

