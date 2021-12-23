Cook Forest Living History Weekend Returns in 2022

COOKSBURG, Pa. – After two years without large-scale events at Cook Forest, the Cook Forest Living History Weekend will return to the event schedule in 2022.

Cook Forest Living History Weekend is scheduled for Friday, May 27, to Sunday, May 29, at the Cook Forest Sawmill Center for the Arts.

This fun-filled weekend of living history takes participants on a journey through various historical eras of the United States: the French & Indian War, Colonial Period, Lumber Era, Civil War, the Industrial Revolution, and WWII.

Join living historians as they take you through these noteworthy periods of American history through first-person character portrayals, hands-on demonstrations, and song.

