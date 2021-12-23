Donald Frederick Fischer, of Oil City, 94 years of age, passed from this Earth on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The son of the late William F. Fischer and Susie Fox Fischer, Don was born on August 15, 1927 in Seneca, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Cranberry High School with the class of 1945.

In 1955, he married the former Elaine M. Winger at Bethel United Methodist Church, and she preceded him in death on May 10, 2007.

The Fischer’s were the proud parents of three children, Curtis, Tracey, and D. Christian.

Don was a man of many careers in his 94 years.

He proudly served our U.S. military and was a thriving retail entrepreneur, contributing to the economic success of the greatest times in Oil City history.

However, Mr. Fischer’s most prided accomplishment was his passion of serving as the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts for the Venango County court system as an elected official from 1968 until his retirement in 1990.

It was during these years that Mr. and Mrs. Fischer were most proud in their careers.

They took pride in the Oil City community and volunteered across many organizations including the Oil City Lions Club, serving as chairman of the local Republican party, the Oil City Boat Club, Oil City Elks and Moose, as well as numerous activities at Good Hope Lutheran Church.

During this time, they made many connections and good friends, while continuing their service to the community.

During their retirement, the Fischer’s enjoyed their home in Punta Gorda, Florida, where they met many friends and were part of their community playing Bingo games, acting on stage, and hosting good parties!

After Mrs. Fischer’s passing, Don was especially grateful for the “boys” that would take him to lunch, join him for a glass of wine at the Yellow Dog, or get into a little mischief around town.

It is well known that even into his 90’s, Don had an extremely active social life that most teenagers would be jealous of!

Don is survived by three children: Curtis L. Fischer and his wife Stacy, Tracey Fischer, and D. Christian Fischer and his wife Katherine; six grandchildren: Susan Krol and her husband Ed, Zachery Fischer and his wife Jill, Nicole Snyder and her husband Chad, Nicholas Hepler and his wife Megan, Victoria Burdin and her husband Cory, and Maxwell Fischer; and five great-grandchildren.

He is also survived by two sisters, Mildred Grandelis and Katherine Ann Ziegler.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Fischer; a sister, Ruth Hughes Rea; and four brothers-in-law, Albert Grandelis, Maurice Hughes, Norman Ziegler, and Thomas Rea.

Visitation will be held Monday (Dec. 27) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Monday at 2 p.m. with Rev. Ronald J. Geisler, pastor of Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

To express online condolences to Don’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.