Featured Local Job: Business Manager- Keystone School District

Keystone School District currently has an opening for a Business Manager.

Position Available March 1, 2022.

Requirements: Bachelors Degree in Business Administration, Business Management Accounting, or related field – MBA preferred.

Minimum 3 years experience in the financial field, business management, and administrative functions. Strong interpersonal and communication skills. Demonstrated decision-making and problem-solving abilities. Salary commensurate with experience and education.

Submit cover letter, resume, and references to Mrs. Teresa Young, Superintendent, 451 Huston Avenue, Knox, PA 16232.

Deadline for applications is January 15, 2022.

