James W. King, 75, of Rimersburg, PA, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021 at his home.

He was born on July 25, 1946, in Rimersburg, the son of Bertha E. (King) Wiseman.

Jim was a 1965 graduate of Union High School and lived most of his life in Clarion County.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict.

He worked with his uncles James W. King and Wilbert “Pete” King as a mechanic and a truck driver with King Brother’s Trucking before becoming self-employed.

In his younger years, Jim coached little league, youth football, and American Legion baseball.

For 10 years, Jim could often be found operating the chains for Union football games.

He was a member of the VFW of Rimersburg, the American Legion in Rimersburg and volunteered with the Butler VA Hospital.

Jim enjoyed hunting and had a very good memory for dates and details.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Donna M. (Geibel) King, whom he married on Aug. 8, 1970; his sons, Timothy B. King and wife, Tracy of Moon Twp. and Matthew T. King and wife, Linda of Cranberry Twp.; grandchild, Morgan Pyer; his brother, Francis “Pete” Wiseman and wife, Pam of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his by his mother.

Family and friends will be received from 11 AM until the time of services at 1 PM on Monday, Dec. 27, 2021, at the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home, 758 Main St., Rimersburg, PA.

Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery, Rimersburg, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made in James’ memory to Butler VA Voluntary Services, 353 N. Duffy Rd., Butler, PA 16001.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.

For anyone unable to attend services and wishing to send an online condolence to Jim’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

