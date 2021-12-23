Jefferson County Man Sentenced Up to 280 Years in Prison for Sexual Abuse of Juvenile

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Jefferson County man who sexually abused a 12-year-old girl was sentenced to up to 280 years in prison on Tuesday.

According to a release from Jefferson County District Attorney Jeff Burkett, 45-year-old Enos Hershberger, of Punxsutawney (Henderson Township), was declared a Sexually Violent Predator under Pennsylvania’s Megan’s Law and was sentenced to 140 to 280 years in prison by Jefferson County Court of Common Pleas Judge John H. Foradora on Tuesday, December 21.

Court documents indicate a jury found Hershberger was guilty of the following charges following a trial on May 20 and May 21:

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1 (five counts)



– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse Person Less Than 16 Years Age, Felony 1 (three counts)– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1 (48 counts)– Incest, Felony 2 (48 counts)– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 16, Felony 2 (eight counts)– Sexual Assault, Felony 2 (48 counts)– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1 (five counts)– Indecent Assault Person Less 16 Years Age, Misdemeanor 2 (four counts)

District Attorney Burkett successfully prosecuted the case, and Attorney Joe Ryan of Reynoldsville represented Hershberger.

“I am very pleased with this sentence,” Burkett stated in the release.

“Our victim had to endure years of awful sexual abuse at the hands of this man. She received no support from her family or her community throughout this process, but the power of truth overcame all of this. Justice was done and this man will not be able to do this ever again.”

