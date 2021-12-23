 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Karen E. Barr

Thursday, December 23, 2021 @ 06:12 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-u7KbbhMKLQKaren E. Barr, age 77, of Knox, went on to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest following a period of declining health.

Born January 19, 1944, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late John and Clea Sharrar King.

She married Edward J. Barr on November 30, 1963, and he preceded her in death on September 29, 2021.

Karen was a sales associate for Bon Ton until her retirement.

She was a member of the New Hope Church in Clarion and lived her whole life serving the Lord.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters: Darla (Rick) Glass of Venus, Jodi (Rob) Eyler of Franklin and Melissa (Tim) Fye of Strattanville; eight grandchildren: Rikki, Tyler, Mara, Jesse, Grant, Shanee, Cody and Linzee and two great grandchildren, Brantley and Lacey.

Karen is also survived by two brothers, James (Donna) King of Oil City and Robert (Helen) King of Venus.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Barr, brother, Duane King, and infant brother, Paul.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the New Hope Church, 15870, Route 322, Clarion.

Funeral services will follow in the church at 11 a.m. Monday with Reverend Colin Koch, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Karen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.