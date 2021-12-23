Karen E. Barr, age 77, of Knox, went on to be with the Lord early Wednesday morning, December 22, 2021, at UPMC Northwest following a period of declining health.

Born January 19, 1944, in Oil City, she was the daughter of the late John and Clea Sharrar King.

She married Edward J. Barr on November 30, 1963, and he preceded her in death on September 29, 2021.

Karen was a sales associate for Bon Ton until her retirement.

She was a member of the New Hope Church in Clarion and lived her whole life serving the Lord.

She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include three daughters: Darla (Rick) Glass of Venus, Jodi (Rob) Eyler of Franklin and Melissa (Tim) Fye of Strattanville; eight grandchildren: Rikki, Tyler, Mara, Jesse, Grant, Shanee, Cody and Linzee and two great grandchildren, Brantley and Lacey.

Karen is also survived by two brothers, James (Donna) King of Oil City and Robert (Helen) King of Venus.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Allison Barr, brother, Duane King, and infant brother, Paul.

Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, December 27, 2021, at the New Hope Church, 15870, Route 322, Clarion.

Funeral services will follow in the church at 11 a.m. Monday with Reverend Colin Koch, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will take place in the Starr Cemetery in Ninevah, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be sent to Karen’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc. of Knox.

