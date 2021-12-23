Two Injured in Rear-End Collision Near Leeper

FARMINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Route 66 and Tylersburg Road on Wednesday night.

Marienville-based State Police say a 2017 Jeep Cherokee being operated by 26-year-old Nathan J. Williams of Pittsburgh, was traveling north on Route 66, in Farmington Township, Clarion County, around 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday, December 22.

According to police, Williams failed to stop and rear-ended a 2007 Toyota Camry being operated by 49-year-old Geanine M. Fair, of Leeper, which was slowing down and preparing to turn left on to Tylersburg Road.

Both Fair and her passenger, a 16-year-old female, sustained suspected minor injuries and were transported respectively by Shippenville Elk Volunteer Ambulance Service and Clarion Hospital EMS to UPMC Northwest.

Williams reported no injuries at the scene and was not transported.

All of the individuals involved in the crash were using seat belts.

The Farmington Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, Shippenville-Elk Volunteer Ambulance Company, PennDOT, and Snyder’s Autobody assisted at the scene.

Williams was cited for following Fair too closely.

