Mailed Package of Meth Leads to Charges for Newbie Man Caught With Prohibited Firearm

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – The discovery of a package containing methamphetamine sent through the mail led to charges against a New Bethlehem man earlier this week.

Court documents indicate Clarion County Narcotics Enforcement Team (CNET) on Wednesday, December 22, filed criminal charges against 28-year-old Michael Frank Zmuda.

According to a criminal complaint, on Monday, December 20, the Postal Inspection Service intercepted a package addressed to a woman’s name at a known address in New Bethlehem, with a different woman’s name and the same address as the return address.

The address on the package is the address of Michael Zmuda, who is a multi-state offender with a criminal history in California and Pennsylvania, as well as an active warrant in Charlotte, North Carolina, the complaint notes.

The package was reportedly pulled from the mail stream due to it meeting certain characteristics of an established drug profile, according to the complaint.

A search warrant was then applied for and granted to open the package.

The subsequent search found the package contained approximately 255 grams of methamphetamine, the complaint indicates.

A search warrant was then requested and granted for a search of Zmuda’s residence.

According to the complaint, agents of the Official of Attorney General, United States Postal Inspection Service, Drug Enforcement Administration, and CNET officers searched the residence on Tuesday, December 21, and found a Colt 1911 .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, a box of .45 ammunition, seven digital scales, a lockbox containing numerous baggies used to package controlled substances, and a glass marijuana smoking pipe.

Due to a prior felony conviction for burglary, Zmuda is a person prohibited from possessing a firearm, the complaint states.

He was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 12:30 a.m. on December 22 on the following charges:

– Possession Of Firearm Prohibited, Felony 3

– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on December 28 with Judge Miller presiding.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.