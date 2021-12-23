Marjorie Grace Rodgers, 97, of Franklin, PA, passed away on December 21, 2021.

She was born September 23, 1924 in Canal Twp. where she was proudly raised on a farm along with her siblings.

She was the daughter of the late Wylie Ernest McCune and Ala Grace Lesher.

The McCune family have been residents of Canal Twp. since the 1780’s.

Marjorie was very proud to have been able to go back to school and finish her education.

She was able to earn her GED and graduate with the Franklin High School’s class of 1966.

On November 27, 1947, Marjorie married the love of her life, Frank H. Rodgers; who preceded her in death on September 15, 1993.

For over twenty years, she was employed by the Franklin Hospital as a secretary.

In her spare time, Marjorie enjoyed making quilts for her grandchildren along with crocheting and knitting.

She is a former member of Franklin’s Women Club and Bethel Homemakers Quilting Club.

She enjoyed researching her genealogy, spending nearly twenty years tracing the McCune lineage.

At one point in time, she and her husband were in charge of running a foster home.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Lanny Rodgers and wife, Georgia of Carlton, PA; daughter Judith McGill and husband, Paul of Franklin, PA; brothers: Eugene “Sam” McCune of Las Vegas, NV, Donald McCune of Cochranton, PA, Robert McCune of Franklin, PA, and Gary McCune of California; sisters, Betty Snyder of Franklin PA and Doris Lynn of Cochranton, PA.

She is also survived by her grandchildren; Dr. Tuesdae Stainbrook, Lance R. Rodgers, Marc McGill, Todd McGill, Cory McGill, Justin Rodgers, and Christine Killen along with six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her late husband and parents, Marjorie is preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Brunton and Viola Johnston; and brothers, Wylie McCune, Harold Wayne McCune, Paul Edward McCune, William McCune, and Richard Wade McCune.

Family and friends will be received on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, from 4 pm to 6 pm.

Funeral services for Marjorie Grace Rodgers will be held on Friday, December 24, 2021 starting at 11:00 am at the Gardinier-Warren Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc. with Pastor Jon Martin of the Franklin Alliance Church, officiating.

Marjorie will be laid to rest in Franklin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in Marjorie’s honor to the Franklin Alliance Church Otter Street, Franklin, PA 16323 and/or Bethel Homemakers Club.

To send flowers, cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierwarrenfh.com.

