Michelle Reid: ‘It’s Humbling Knowing I Can Help Someone’

STRATTANVILLE Pa. (EYT) – Nominated by her community as an example of of how one person spreads holiday cheer through giving their time for service activities, Michelle Reid knows what it’s like to be at the bottom.

“When I was a kid, you didn’t have all these people reaching out. Parents had to go to the Salvation Army one year when my dad was injured, and there was four of us,” she told exploreClarion.com.

She said her experiences make her more deeply relate to those she helps: “It’s humbling knowing I can help someone because I know the situation they’re in.”

The daughter of the late Gary McCleary, longtime operator of Mission Possible, Reid founded Passions for Vets with her friend Rebecca Ditz.

She explained that she and Ditz are both married to veterans, and the group’s goal is to broadly help veterans in Clarion County. The group contributes to many causes within the community.

“We just did a toy drive for some needy kids in our area,” said Reid.

The group bought gifts for a family of six children and a family of two children.

Passion for Vets also organizes craft shows, rummage sales, and “paint-and-sips.”

In August, she organized a rummage sale for a local veteran.

The beneficiary, an Army veteran who asked not to have his name released, will be using the money to have a bedroom added to the first floor of his home because he can no longer safely ascend stairs, according to Reid.

“My parents always helped people in need, and I just kind of inherited that trait, I guess,” she said. “My father was a gentle giant, and anyone who knew him loved him. He would help anyone, even people who others didn’t necessarily think deserved help. He was amazing, and I just hope I can be half the person he was.”

She brought it upon herself to continue helping those in need.

“It really kind of started with my cousin who was diagnosed with a rare plasma blood disorder. She was a single mother of two children, but she could no longer work and had to be in a cancer center in Pittsburgh for a while.”

Reid said the family decided to organize a rummage sale to help raise money for medical expenses, and after that, a dinner and Chinese auction, as well.

“That just kind of got me started, and then I started helping organize events for other people in need. I’ve done craft shows, rummage sales, dinners, Chinese auctions, and other events over the last eight years.”

Reid has been involved in many events over the years, including benefit dinners, auctions, picnics and other events.

Reid was also involved with the Strattanville Firemans Auxiliary and helped organize several of their events.

