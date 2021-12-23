Police Investigating After Vehicle Damaged, Items Stolen in Madison Township

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an incident where a vehicle was damaged and several items were stolen in Madison Township earlier this month.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the incident took place sometime between 8:00 p.m. on December 9 and 7:00 a.m. on December 10 at a location on Mahoning Road, in Madison Township, Armstrong County.

Police say unknown individuals stole a catalytic converter from a black 2017 Ford F-150 in a gravel parking lot off Mahoning Road.

The individuals also reportedly shattered the driver’s side front rear window, causing $100.00 damage, and cracked the passenger side front window, causing $200.00 damage. A Gator tonneau cover, valued at $200.00, and the center console cover of the vehicle, valued at $65.00, were also damaged.

According to police, the following items were stolen from the vehicle:

– Cabella’s camouflage backpack, valued at $125.00

– Dark green folding saw, valued at $20.00

– Two Energizer headlamps with black and, valued at $30.00

– Headlamp with red and black band, valued at $15.00

– 7mm Remington core lock shells, valued at $40.00

The victim is a 51-year-old Templeton man.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Trooper Weitzel of the Kittanning-based State Police at 724-543-2011.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Thursday, December 23, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.