Red Cross Blood Drive Set for Next Week at Clarion Mall

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The Red Cross is hosting a blood drive at the Clarion Mall on Tuesday, December 28.

(Photo courtesy of American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania)

The blood drive will take place at an empty store front in the mall from 1:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Please call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter: CLARION to schedule an appointment.

Donors at this event will also receive a special long-sleeved holiday t-shirt while supplies last.

