Robert Lee Neely, 63, of Franklin, PA passed away on December 18, 2021 at the Caring Place, Franklin PA.

He was born April 11, 1958 in Franklin, PA, he was the son of Pearl Neely.

He was employed most of his life at McDonalds as a cook.

In his spare time, Robert enjoyed attending bingo as well as playing cards and checkers.

He is remembered to have always been willing to help whoever he could.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Diana Neely and cousins: Alfred Haylett Jr. of Franklin, Paul Haylett of Franklin, PA, Richard Neely and wife, Billieann of McDonna, GA, Darlene McMillen of Cooperstown, PA, Donna Haylett and significant other, Jim Tracy of Franklin, PA, Lucille Rode of Franklin, PA, Elizabeth Barbella of Mercyburg, PA, Joanna Barbella of Mercyburg, PA, and Maryann Barbella of Seneca, PA.

In addition to his mother, Robert was preceded in death by his grandmother, Myrtle Neely.

In keeping with the families wishes, there will be no services.

Robert Lee Neely will be laid to rest at the Franklin Cemetery.

Memories can be shared by visiting www.tributearchive.com

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.