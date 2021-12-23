Say What?!: Iowa State Announces Plans to 3D Print an Entire Neighborhood

IOWA – Iowa State University announced it will be using its giant 3D printer to manufacture affordable homes for a rural town.

The university said the College of Design’s 3D Affordable Innovative Technologies Housing Project, funded in part by a $1.4 million Strategic Infrastructure Program grant, will build an entire neighborhood in Hamburg, Iowa, a rural town that was severely damaged by flooding in 2019.

