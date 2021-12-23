Michael Patton Advising: Year-End 2021 Tax Tips
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Michael Patton, of Patton Financial Advising, submitted the following article: Year-End 2021 Tax Tips.
Here are some things to consider as you weigh potential tax moves before the end of the year.
Defer Income to Next Year
Consider opportunities to defer income to 2022, particularly if you think you may be in a lower tax bracket then. For example, you may be able to defer a year-end bonus or delay the collection of business debts, rents, and payments for services in order to postpone payment of tax on the income until next year.
Accelerate Deductions
Look for opportunities to accelerate deductions into the current tax year. If you itemize deductions, making payments for deductible expenses such as medical expenses, qualifying interest, and state taxes before the end of the year (instead of paying them in early 2022) could make a difference on your 2021 return.
