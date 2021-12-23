SPONSORED: Why Choose West Park Rehab?
Lisa Cassagne is a Physical Therapist Assistant who is part of the spine team treating patients at the Franklin office.
Lisa is a 2011 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Pittsburgh at Titusville. She is also a certified yoga instructor and believes in the many benefits obtained by regular yoga and meditation practices. In addition, she is one of the therapists that specializes in the treatment of chronic pain conditions like Complex Regional Pain Syndrome.
Lisa’s compassionate attention to detail when treating patients with spine problems is apparent in their comments.
Jackie 2020:
“If you are in need of physical therapy and you thrive on positive energy, look no further than West Park Rehab.”
Joe 2019:
“I went to West Park Rehab with severe pains in my neck and after a few visits left not only feeling 100% better but better educated on how to deal with it if it returns. They are a very friendly and caring group of professionals that I would highly recommend.”
Eddie St.Clair, DPT and owner of West Park Rehab has this to say about Lisa Cassagne: “Treatment of spinal conditions can be especially complicated. Lisa has the expertise that is needed to implement treatments to help with these difficult spinal problems. She also has the patient demeanor that is needed to listen to, communicate with and educate patients who are in pain.”
If you are in need of physical therapy, you can call today and set up an appointment with one of our Physical Therapists. 814-437-6191. And, in case you didn’t know, you can be seen without a referral and treatment is covered by nearly all insurance. If you need us, we’ll be there for you.
Dr. Jessica Collins, has led the spine treatment team at the Franklin office for over 10 years. She is certified in one of the most effective forms of non-surgical back treatment called the McKenzie Method.
Jessica performs EMG/NCV testing in order to provide a more accurate diagnosis of nerve-related problems for our patients.
But – her patients recognize her for her kindness and professionalism.
Jill 2020:
“My therapist, Jessica Collins was excellent. She quickly developed a care plan for me that worked. She explained each thing she did and helped me understand what she could do and what I could do to help myself.”
Jessica also specializes in the treatment of vertigo and concussion.
Owner of West Park Rehab, Eddie St. Clair has this to say about Jessica: “Dr. Collins has worked with us for over 13 years. She is one of our most senior and experienced therapists. Her dedication to her patients and the practice of physical therapy is undeniable.”
If you are in need of physical therapy, you can call today and set up an appointment with Jessica Collins, DPT at our Franklin office. 814-437-6191.
You can request an appointment using this link: https://sites.webpt.com/1660/reactivation-offer.
Or call our offices at Franklin: 814-437-6191 or Seneca: 814-493-8631.
