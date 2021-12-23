State Police Investigating Indecent Assault at SCI Forest

JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are investigating an incident of indecent assault at SCI Forest.

According to police, an inmate, a 33-year-old male, reported that his cellmate sexually assaulted him.

The incident occurred sometime between 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 14, and 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 15, at SCI located on Woodland Drive, in Jenks Township, Forest County.

No further details are available at this time.

PSP Marienville released the above report on Thursday, December 22, 2021.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.