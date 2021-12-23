The Grinch Taken into Custody at Cranberry Elementary School for Alleged Theft of Gifts

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The Grinch was taken into custody at the Cranberry Elementary School on Wednesday morning for the alleged theft of Christmas gifts.

Around 9:00 a.m on Wednesday, December 22, Franklin-based State Police responded to reports of a squatter outside the Cranberry Elementary School.

Upon arrival, Trooper Shiley, of PSP Franklin, observed numerous packages near an encampment that were reportedly stolen Christmas gifts.

After a brief encounter near the encampment, the suspect, known as The Grinch, fled on foot.

Police say The Grinch was subsequently apprehended, following a brief foot pursuit, and brought back to the scene.

According to police, The Grinch was then led through the hall of the school where he faced his accusers. Some of the juvenile accusers could be heard telling the Grinch he was a “mean one.”

Police say The Grinch was given community service in lieu of fines and was ordered to serve hot chocolate to the students at the school for the remainder of the day.

Police did not include any details regarding the alleged involvement of The Grinch’s known K9 accomplice Max.

