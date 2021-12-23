Tobias Frazier, 26, of Polk passed away December 20, 2021 as a result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.

Tobias was born September 27, 1995 in Butler to Anna Eisele and Tracy Frazier.

He graduated from Kittanning High School and Lenape Trade School for HVAC.

He was currently employed at RenovEX in Barkeyville.

He was a manager for second shift and worked numerous positions within the company, mostly painting tanks and loading tanks.

Tobias enjoyed dirt bike riding.

He loved to race his RC Cars.

He always enjoyed riding his BMX bikes.

Tobias loved to go camping and hiking in the woods.

He was also in love with helping others and was a hero to many.

He loved to show how big his heart was for everyone without hesitation.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his mother’s Anna and Tracy. Brothers; Joseph Pospychala, Randy Hepler, and Colt Bell. His sisters; Alisha Fisher and Ashley Fisher. Nieces and nephews Jazmin, Brendin, Kadin, Skylin, Elizabeth.

Tobias’s Uncles Walter and William Eisele and his grandmother Betty Jane Kline also survive.

Prayers are needed for this family without a doubt.

Everything is appreciated.

Preceded in death by grandpa Walter K. Eisele and his Great grandparents Walter and Anna Eisele.

A celebration of Tobias’s life will take place, Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 2-4 at the Larry E. McKinley Funeral Home, 109 Emlenton Street, Clintonville PA.

The memorial service will take place at 4:00 p.m. with the Rev. Kenneth Hughes officiating the service.

Friends can email condolences by visiting www.mckinleyfuneralhome.net

