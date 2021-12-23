Clarion Rotary Visited by Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Monday December 20, Clarion Rotary hosted Congressman Glenn “GT” Thompson who spoke to a packed room of Rotarians at the YMCA. GT communicated what was happening in Washington as the Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee and as a senior member of the House Education & Labor Committee.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.